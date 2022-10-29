T20 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 15 (Super 12)- NZ vs SL | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

New Zealand take on Sri Lanka in the 15th match of the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Saturday, October 29, at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

With both Match 13 and Match 14 washed out without a ball being bowled, we used zero transfers on both of those games.

Players playing in Match 14 (S12): David Warner (BAT) (AUS) (10.5 Credits), Mitchell Starc (BOWL) (AUS) (9 Credits), and Ben Stokes (ENG) (ALL) (9.5 Credits).

T20 WC Fantasy team suggested for the previous game

Credits in the bank: 0.5

We only have one player from this match and plan to use six transfers simply because of the pileup of transfers remaining.

Transfer Deadline: 01:30 PM IST, 07:00 PM (local) on Saturday, October 29.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next matchday.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 6 | Transfers Remaining: 54.

1) Mitchell Starc (BOWL) (AUS) (9 Credits) - OUT | Tim Southee (BOWL) (NZ) (8.5 Credits) - IN.

2) Arshdeep Singh (IND) (BOWL) (8 Credits) - OUT | Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) (8.5 Credits) - IN.

3) Ben Stokes (ENG) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - OUT| Finn Allen (NZ) (WK) (8 Credits) - IN.

4) Shadab Khan (PAK) (ALL) (9 Credits) - OUT | Kusal Mendis (SL) (WK) (9 Credits) - IN.

5) Mohammad Rizwan (WK) (PAK) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ) (9 Credits) - IN.

6) Curtis Campher (IRE) (ALL) (8 Credits) - OUT | Wanindu Hasaranga (ALL) (SL) (10 Credits) - IN.

With plenty of rain interruptions so far, I'm not missing out on the opportunity to use a booster in this match where the weather forecast is positive. With Sydney producing some of the biggest scores of the tournament and both these sides having wicket-keepers who bat in the top order, we plan to use our wicket-keeper booster in this match.

Using it in the NZ-ENG game is also an option, with Jos Buttler entering the fray. However, we're hoping that the in-form Devon Conway, and even Kusal Mendis for that matter, can get me some much-needed points.

The other transfers in are Boult and Southee from the NZ pace battery. Despite being torn apart by the Aussie batting lineup, expect Hasaranga to bounce right back. He's their talisman and it shouldn't be easy facing him.

T20 World Cup Fantasy 2022 - Best Fantasy XI for Super 12: Match 15 - NZ vs SL: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best T20 WC Fantasy team for Super 12: Match 15 - NZ vs SL

Players playing in Match 15 (S12): Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) (8.5 Credits), Tim Southee (BOWL) (NZ) (8.5 Credits), Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ) (9 Credits), Wanindu Hasaranga (ALL) (SL) (10 Credits), Charith Asalanka (BAT) (SL) (8 Credits), Kusal Mendis (WK) (SL) (9 Credits), and Finn Allen (WK) (NZ) (8 Credits).

Booster Used: Power Wicket-Keeper

While the Black Caps will walk into the match as favorites, by no means will this game be a walk in the park. Sri Lanka have shown that they are a competitive side on multiple occasions, and were still in the game against Australia before Stoinis' blitzkrieg.

They have the batting might and enough talent in their bowling to trouble New Zealand. However, the recent spate of injuries could leave them lacking in some departments.

Having selected seven players, I expect some huge returns from this match. Captaincy will naturally be between the three wicket-keepers if I'm using the Power Wicket-Keeper Booster.

Other Players

David Warner (BAT) (AUS) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs IRE, S12 - Match 19.

Naseem Shah (BOWL) (PAK) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs NED, S12 - Match 17

Sikandar Raza (ALL) (ZIM) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, S12 - Match 16.

KL Rahul (BAT) (IND) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SA, S12 - Match 18.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes