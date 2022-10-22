T20 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 3(Super 12)- SL vs IRE | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

Sri Lanka takes on Ireland in the third match of the Super 12 stage of the 2022 Men's T20 World Cup on Sunday (October 23) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

I made a few changes to the teams suggested in the article during the two matches yesterday. I went with Lockie Ferguson over Tim Southee, Charith Asalanka over Pathum Nissanka, and Stoinis over Mitchell Marsh in the AUS-NZ game.

In the second match, I made one less transfer, bringing Adil Rashid and Chris Woakes in for Lockie and Stoinis.

Players featuring in the previous match: Alex Hales (BAT) (ENG) (8.5 Credits), Ben Stokes (ENG) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Mohammad Nabi (AFG) (ALL) (8.5 Credits), Adil Rashid (BOWL) (ENG) (8.5 Credits), and Chris Woakes (BOWL) (ENG) (8.5 Credits).

Captain: Ben Stokes | Vice-Captain: Chris Woakes.

T20 WC Fantasy team suggested for the previous match.

Credits in the bank: 1.

I'm still unsure how to use my transfers through this tournament. For now, I'm likely to make two transfers in this match.

Transfer Deadline: 09:30 AM IST, 03:00 PM (local) on Sunday, October 23.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated in the articles for the next matchday.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 86

1) Mohammad Nabi (AFG) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) - OUT| Curtis Campher (ALL) (IRE) (8 Credits) - IN

2) Adil Rashid (ENG) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Mahesh Theekshana (BOWL) (SL) (8 Credits).

I plan to bring in only the two players from this match. Curtis Campher is my only pick from Ireland. He is their X-Factor player and he should be involved in everything they do. Campher's the best option from Ireland on paper.

Theekshana's variations are hard to pick for most batters in the world. In Chameera's absence, the wicket-taking burden will fall more on Hasaranga and his shoulders. Expect him to star in this fixture.

I'm taking Nabi and Adil Rashid out, with their fixtures a far while away.

T20 World Cup Fantasy 2022 - Best Fantasy XI for Super 12: Match 3 - SL vs IRE: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best T20 WC Fantasy team for Super 12: Match 3 - SL vs IRE

Players playing in match 3(S12): Wanindu Hasaranga (ALL) (SL) (10 Credits), Charith Asalanka (BAT) (SL) (8 Credits), Curtis Campher (ALL) (IRE) (8 Credits), and Mahesh Theekshana (BOWL) (SL) (8 Credits).

I'm fairly happy with the four players I have for this match although I am tempted to make another transfer and get someone else in. I personally believe Sri Lanka will have the upper hand going into this game but this World Cup has thrown plenty of surprises our way, so tread with caution.

Wanindu Hasaranga and Campher are solid options who should be heavily involved with both bat and ball for their teams.

Charith Asalanka has shown tremendous potential in the top order but is yet to produce a string of consistent performances. He's another batter I like watching and I'm hoping for a good innings from him.

Mahesh Theekshana's selection is pretty well explained in the previous section.

As for captaincy, Wanindu Hasaranga is the front-runner, with Curtis Campher and Mahesh Theekshana the other contenders.

Other Players

Alex Hales (BAT) (ENG) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs IRE, S12- Match 8.

Mitchell Starc (BOWL) (AUS) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SL, S12- Match 7.

Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs AFG, S12- Match 9.

Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (PAK) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs IND, S12- Match 4.

Ben Stokes (ENG) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs IRE, S12- Match 8.

Chris Woakes (BOWL) (ENG) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs IRE, S12- Match 8.

David Warner (BAT) (AUS) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SL, S12- Match 7.

