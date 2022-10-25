T20 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 7 (Super 12) - AUS vs SL | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

Australia and Sri Lanka will face off in the seventh match of the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Tuesday, October 25, at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

I have made one change by going with Anrich Nortje over Kagiso Rabada for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 6 (S12): Lungi Ngidi (BOWL) (SA) (8 Credits), Anrich Nortje (BOWL) (SA) (8 Credits), Quinton de Kock (WK) (SA) (9.5 Credits)

Captain: Lungi Ngidi | Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock

T20 WC Fantasy team suggested for the previous match.

Credits in the bank: 2.5

I already have four players from this game. As a result, I will be making only two transfers for this one.

Transfer Deadline: 04:30 PM IST, 07:00 PM (local) on Tuesday, October 25

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next matchday.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 74.

1) Quinton de Kock (WK) (SA) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Josh Hazlewood (AUS) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits) - IN.

2) Lungi Ngidi (BOWL) (SA) (8 Credits)- OUT | Wanindu Hasaranga (ALL) (SL) (10 Credits) - IN.

I'm bringing in two highly owned players into the team ahead of this game. Wanindu Hasaranga is Sri Lanka's talisman. While he went for some runs against Ireland, he should be the team's go-to bowler along with Mahesh Theekshana. He troubled plenty of batters in the IPL, including a lot of the Aussies. He could get plenty of Fantasy points with both bat and ball.

As for Hazlewood, is there any explanation needed? He's the No.1 T20 bowler in the ICC T20I Rankings and has been gun with both the new ball and at the death.

As for the transfers out, they have been made mostly considering team balance and not credits. I've retained Nortje over Quinto de Kock, as I want that extra bowler in my team to fulfill team requirements.

T20 World Cup Fantasy 2022 - Best Fantasy XI for Super 12: Match 7 - AUS vs SL: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best T20 WC Fantasy team for Super 12: Match 7 - AUS vs SL

Players playing in Match 7 (S12): David Warner (BAT) (AUS) (10.5 Credits), Mitchell Starc (BOWL) (AUS) (9 Credits), Wanindu Hasaranga (ALL) (SL) (10 Credits), Charith Asalanka (BAT) (SL) (8 Credits), Mahesh Theekshana (BOWL) (SL) (8.5 Credits) and Josh Hazlewood (BOWL) (AUS) (9.5 Credits)

I'm happy I have six players taking the field from this game, with an equal number of players from both teams. David Warner will desperately be looking to bounce back from the previous game. All the Australians will want to do that and make a statement, for that matter.

Mitchell Starc recovered well from an expensive first over and bowled some really good yorkers but was unlucky to end up wicketless. Theekshana and Asalanka both had good games against Ireland and will look to carry that form into this one.

Hasaranga, Starc, Warner and Hazlewood are the players I'd consider captaining or vice-captaining, but that decision will lean heavily on the toss.

Other Players

Alex Hales (BAT) (ENG) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs IRE, S12 - Match 8

Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs AFG, S12 - Match 9

Ben Stokes (ENG) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs IRE, S12 - Match 8

Shakib Al Hasan (ALL) (BAN) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SA, S12 - Match 10

Anrich Nortje (BOWL) (SA) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, S12 - Match 10

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes