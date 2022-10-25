T20 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 8 (Super 12) - IRE vs ENG | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

Ireland and England will lock horns in the eighth match of the Super 12 stages of the 2022 ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Wednesday, October 26, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Players playing in Match 7 (S12): David Warner (BAT) (AUS) (10.5 Credits), Mitchell Starc (BOWL) (AUS) (9 Credits), Wanindu Hasaranga (ALL) (SL) (10 Credits), Charith Asalanka (BAT) (SL) (8 Credits), Mahesh Theekshana (BOWL) (SL) (8.5 Credits), and Josh Hazlewood (BOWL) (AUS) (9.5 Credits).

Captain: Josh Hazlewood | Vice-Captain: David Warner.

T20 WC Fantasy team suggested for the previous match.

Credits in the bank: 0.5

I have two players from this match, and I'll make three transfers to add to that number.

Transfer Deadline: 09:30 AM IST, 03:00 PM (local) on Wednesday, October 26

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next matchday.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 71.

1) Wanindu Hasaranga (ALL) (SL) (10 Credits) - OUT | Jos Buttler (WK) (ENG) (10.5 Credits) - IN.

2) Mahesh Theekshana (BOWL) (SL) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Sam Curran (ALL) (ENG) (7.5 Credits) - IN.

3) Josh Hazlewood (BOWL) (AUS) (9.5 Credits) - OUT| Chris Woakes (BOWL) (ENG) (8.5 Credits) - IN.

I have Ben Stokes and Alex Hales in my team, and I'm going all England for this one by adding three more players. I didn't pick Jos Buttler against Afghanistan and was lucky he didn't score big. I don't think I can afford to do that this time around. Sam Curran is unlikely to pick up another five-wicket haul in this game, but him bowling at the death could see him become a valuable option.

Lastly, I've gone with Chris Woakes for his prowess with the new ball. While Ireland batted decently in the powerplay against Sri Lanka, expect it to be a completely different story against England.

As for the players transferred out, Australia and Sri Lanka's respective upcoming matches are quite a while away, and it makes sense to take them out.

T20 World Cup Fantasy 2022 - Best Fantasy XI for Super 12: Match 8 - IRE vs ENG: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best T20 WC Fantasy team for Super 12: Match 8 - IRE vs ENG

Players playing in match 14: Alex Hales (BAT) (ENG) (8.5 Credits), Ben Stokes (ENG) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Jos Buttler (WK) (ENG) (10.5 Credits), Sam Curran (ALL) (ENG) (7.5 Credits), and Chris Woakes (BOWL) (ENG) (8.5 Credits).

I'm pretty satisfied with the set of players I have from this fixture. Alex Hales and Jos Buttler are the two top-order batters I have from this fixture, and I'm hoping they put on a mammoth opening stand, especially if England get to bat first. Stokes was tight with the ball against Afghanistan and I'm hoping he gets an opportunity to shine with the bat too.

Curran and Woakes bowl at different stages of the game, and I'm only hoping they both pick up a couple of wickets each.

All five of these players are captainable, but Stokes and Buttler have the edge due to their very high ceiling for points.

Other Players

Mitchell Starc (BOWL) (AUS) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs ENG, S12 - Match 14.

Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs AFG, S12 - Match 9.

Charith Asalanka (BAT) (SL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs NZ, S12 - Match 15.

David Warner (BAT) (AUS) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs ENG, S12 - Match 14.

Shakib Al Hasan (ALL) (BAN) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SA, S12 - Match 10.

Anrich Nortje (BOWL) (SA) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs BAN, S12 - Match 10

