T20 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Semi-Final 2(Match 32) - IND vs ENG | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

India will square off against England in the second semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 10.

My last-minute inclusion of Ifthikar Ahmed over Alex Hales didn't work.

Players playing in match 31 (Semi-Final 1): Shadab Khan (ALL) (PAK) (9 Credits), Kane Williamson (NZ) (BAT) (9 Credits), Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) (8.5 Credits), Mohammad Haris (PAK) (WK) (6 Credits), Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ) (9 Credits), Tim Southee (BOWL) (NZ) (8.5 Credits), Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (PAK) (9.5 Credits), Ifthikar Ahmed (ALL) (PAK) (8 Credits), and Babar Azam (BAT) (PAK) (9.5 Credits).

Booster Used: Triple-Impact.

3X: Shadab Khan| Captain: Kane Williamson| Vice-Captain: Ifthikar Ahmed.

Credits in the bank: 3.5.

There are 10 transfers to be used and I already have two players from this match. I plan to play my Power Batter booster in this clash and will make six transfers for the same.

Transfer Deadline: 01.30 pm IST, 06.30 pm (local) on Thursday, November 10.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 6. | Transfers Remaining (after this match's transfers): 4.

1) Devon Conway (WK) (NZ) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (IND) (10.5 Credits) - IN.

2) Babar Azam (BAT) (PAK) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Alex Hales (BAT) (ENG) (8.5 Credits) - IN.

3) Ifthikar Ahmed (ALL) (PAK) (8 Credits) - OUT | Liam Livingstone (BAT) (ENG) (9 Credits) - IN.

4) Trent Boult (BOWL) (NZ) (9 Credits) - OUT | Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (IND) (8 Credits) - IN.

5) Kane Williamson (NZ) (BAT) (9 Credits) - OUT | Rohit Sharma (BAT) (IND) (9 Credits) - IN.

6) Tim Southee (BOWL) (NZ) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Chris Woakes (BOWL) (ENG) (8.5 Credits) - IN.

Most of my transfers for this match have been influenced by me playing the Power Batter booster. Otherwise, I wouldn't dream of heading into this match without the star all-rounders in Hardik Pandya, Sam Curran, and Ben Stokes. If only I had saved the Power All-rounder booster instead.

In any case, this is one of the best matches to use this booster, with batters from both sides in good enough form. There is a mismatch here with two England batters and four from India, so I can only hope India win so I have enough transfers to field a full XI of players in the final.

Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Alex Hales, and Liam Livingstone are the batters I'm bringing in to round out the six-player cap in the batting position. Chris Woakes and Arshdeep Singh are forced change because of the removal of Trent Boult and Tim Southee. While I had Mark Wood in my thoughts initially, there are reports that he might not be fully fit for this match.

All the New Zealand players have gone out, as have Babar Azam and Ifthikar Ahmed, to make room for this game's transfers.

T20 World Cup Fantasy 2022 - Best Fantasy XI for Semi-Final 2(Match 32) - IND vs ENG: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best T20 WC Fantasy team for Semi-Final 2 (Match 32)- IND vs ENG

Players playing in Match 32 (Semi-Final 2): Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (IND) (8 Credits), Virat Kohli (BAT) (IND) (10.5 Credits), KL Rahul (BAT) (IND) (9.5 Credits), Liam Livingstone (BAT) (ENG) (9 Credits), Alex Hales (BAT) (ENG) (8.5 Credits), Rohit Sharma (BAT) (IND) (9 Credits), Chris Woakes (BOWL) (ENG) (8.5 Credits), and Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (IND) (10.5 Credits).

Booster Used: Power Batter

With me playing the Power Batter booster, I'm almost certain to captain a batter from either side, but even after applying the filter, I'm flush with choices. This is very likely to be a gut call and not a rational decision, and I can only hope I can do this booster the best possible justice. Final decision post toss.

Other Players

Shadab Khan (ALL) (PAK) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs TBC, The Final - Match 33.

Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (PAK) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs TBC, The Final - Match 33.

Mohammad Haris (PAK) (WK) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs TBC, The Final - Match 33.

