T20 World Cup Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for The Final (Match 33) - PAK vs ENG | T20 WC Fantasy Tips

Pakistan and England will face off in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (November 13) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

Players playing in Match 32 (The Final): Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (IND) (8 Credits), Virat Kohli (BAT) (IND) (10.5 Credits), KL Rahul (BAT) (IND) (9.5 Credits), Liam Livingstone (BAT) (ENG) (9 Credits), Alex Hales (BAT) (ENG) (8.5 Credits), Rohit Sharma (BAT) (IND) (9 Credits), Chris Woakes (BOWL) (ENG) (8.5 Credits), and Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (IND) (10.5 Credits)

Booster Used: Power Batter

Captain: KL Rahul | Vice-Captain: Liam Livingstone

Credits in the bank: 2.5

Total Points: 10,591

Global Rank: 1,483

T20 WC Fantasy team suggested for the previous game

I have four transfers left, and I will use all of them up for this game.

Transfer Deadline: 01.30 pm IST, 07.00 pm (local) on Sunday, November 13.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 4. | Transfers Remaining (after this match's transfers): 0

1) Rohit Sharma (BAT) (IND) (9 Credits) - OUT | Babar Azam (BAT) (PAK) (9.5 Credits) - IN

2) Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (IND) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Sam Curran (ALL) (ENG) (7.5 Credits) - IN

3) KL Rahul (BAT) (IND) (9 Credits) - OUT | Ben Stokes (ALL) (ENG) (9.5 Credits) - IN

4) Virat Kohli (BAT) (IND) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Chris Jordan (BOWL) (ENG) (8 Credits) - IN

With almost nothing to play for and the game itself in doubt due to rain, it feels a bit weird to write about it. Nevertheless, a good day in Fantasy sports always makes one feels good, so here goes I feel more attached to the options in the England team, so I've ended up with a 6:4 ratio between England and Pakistan players.

Ben Stokes and Sam Curran have been pretty good all season, and I'm hoping for one big performance from both in the final, especially from the former. I'm short a bowler, and instead of going for Naseem Shah or Haris Rauf both of whom haven't delivered for my team, I'm opting for Chris Jordan.

I was also a batter short, so I'm going with Babar Azam. He did well to hang on to his wicket and get to a fifty in the semifinal, and there's definitely a special innings in him.

T20 World Cup Fantasy 2022 - Best Fantasy XI for The Final (Match 33) - PAK vs ENG: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best T20 WC Fantasy team for The Final (Match 33)- PAK vs ENG

Players playing in Match 33 (The Final): Liam Livingstone (BAT) (ENG) (9 Credits), Alex Hales (BAT) (ENG) (8.5 Credits), Chris Woakes (BOWL) (ENG) (8.5 Credits), Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (PAK) (9.5 Credits), Mohammad Haris (PAK) (WK) (6 Credits), Shadab Khan (ALL) (PAK) (9 Credits), Sam Curran (ALL) (ENG) (7.5 Credits), Chris Jordan (BOWL) (ENG) (8 Credits), Shaheen Afridi (BOWL) (PAK) (9.5 Credits), and Babar Azam (BAT) (PAK) (9.5 Credits)

This is almost a full Dream11 team, and as I'm well aware, I'm not great at captaincy in these situations.

I'm under no pressure whatsoever during this game, and I'll take a punt on someone post the toss. However, if I were to think about it, I'd rate Ben Stokes, Shadab Khan, Sam Curran, and Jos Buttler as my top captaincy picks for this game.

Other Players

Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (IND) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs None

