TAS-W vs AM-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women’s National Cricket League Match - Feb 03, 2021

Tasmania Women will lock horns with ACT Meteors in the second match of the Women’s National Cricket League at the EPC Solar Park in Canberra.

Tasmania Women kick off their campaign with this fixture and will look to do so on a high note. They finished last season at the penultimate position in the points table, with only two wins from eight games.

However, they will be hoping for better results this time around having acquired the services of Rachel Priest, Heather Graham and Naomi Stalenberg.

ACT Meteors, on the other hand, got off to a flying start to their campaign, having registered a five-wicket victory over Queensland Fire.

They are placed atop the Women’s National Cricket League points table and will hope to pick up a win from this game to maintain that position.

ACT Meteors have a good head-to-head record against Tasmania Women, having won three of their last five games.

Both sides will be looking to play their best to win this game and gain some momentum in the initial stages of the tournament.

Squads to choose from

Tasmania Women

Chloe Abel, Samantha Bates, Nicola Carey, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Corrine Hall, Brooke Hepburn (C), Sasha Moloney, Meg Phillips, Rachel Priest (WK), Amy Smith, Emily Smith (WK), Naomi Stalenberg, Emma Thompson and Belinda Vakarewa.

ACT Meteors

Maitlan Brown, Rebecca Carter, Zoe Cooke, Nicola Hancock, Erica Kershaw (WK), Carly Leeson, Matilda Lugg (WK), Katie Mack, Allison McGrath, Erin Osborne, Madeline Penna, Olivia Porter, Chloe Rafferty, Angela Reakes (C) and Amy Yates.

Predicted Playing-11s

Tasmania Women

Samantha Bates, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Corrine Hall, Brooke Hepburn (C), Sasha Moloney, Meg Phillips, Rachel Priest, Emily Smith (WK), Naomi Stalenberg, Belinda Vakarewa.

ACT Meteors

Rebecca Carter, Nicola Hancock, Erica Kershaw (WK), Carly Leeson, Katie Mack, Erin Osborne, Madeline Penna, Olivia Porter, Chloe Rafferty, Angela Reakes (C), Amy Yates.

Match Details

Match: Tasmania Women vs ACT Meteors, Match 2.

Date: February 3, 2021, 04:30 AM IST.

Venue: EPC Solar Park, Canberra.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the EPC Solar Park is a sporting one that has something to offer for both batsmen and bowlers.

The opening game of the league played at this venue saw a target of 164 in a 25-over a side game chased down with ease by ACT Meteors against Queensland Fire.

Chasing teams have had more success at this venue. So, the captain winning the toss could look to put the opposition in to bat first.

TAS-W vs AM-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rachel Priest, Madeline Penna, Katie Mack, Sasha Moloney, Naomi Stalenberg, Erin Osborne, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Nicola Hancock, Carly Leeson, Belinda VakarewaCaptain: Nicola Carey. Vice-Captain: Rachel Priest.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rachel Priest, Angela Reakes, Katie Mack, Sasha Moloney, Erin Osborne, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Meg Phillips, Nicola Hancock, Carly Leeson, Belinda Vakarewa

Captain: Erin Osborne. Vice-Captain: Heather Graham.