TKR vs GUY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

The Trinbago Knight Riders are all set to face Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 11th match of the CPL T20 on September 1st at Warner Park.

The Knight Riders, led by Kieron Pollard, are currently placed in third position in the points table, having won two of their four games played so far. They would like to continue their momentum from the last match where they won against the St Lucia Kings by 27 runs.

Meanwhile, the Guyana Amazon Warriors are placed one spot below in fourth position, with one win and two losses from their three matches played.

The Warriors, led by Nicholas Pooran, started their CPL campaign with a nine-run win over the Knight Riders but stumbled in the next two games. They will wish to replicate their heroics against the Knight Riders in this match.

TKR vs GUY Probable Playing 11 Today

Trinbago Knight Riders

Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Colin Munro, Kieron Pollard (C), Tim Seifert, Denesh Ramdin (WK), Sunil Narine, Isuru Udana, Ravi Rampaul, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shoaib Malik, Shimron Hetmyer, Anthony Bramble, Mohammad Hafeez, Nicholas Pooran (C and WK), Odean Smith, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Nial Smith

Match Details

TKR vs GUY, CPL

Date and Time: September 1, 2021, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Pitch Report

The wicket is on the slower side, which will give assistance to the bowlers and make it hard for the batters to play big shots. Therefore, chasing may not be an easy task.

The batters will have to play cautiously and middle the ball to get the big runs. The team batting first has won six games out of the 10 played.

So the team winning the toss would love to bat first.

Today’s TKR vs GUY Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tim Seifert: Tim Seifert has been hitting the ball really well with scores of 37 and 40 in the last two matches. Overall, he has scored 115 runs in four matches at an average of 38.33 in the tournament so far.

Batters

Lendl Simmons: Although the opener is yet to score some big runs in this tournament, he could provide some solid starts for the team.

Shimron Hetmyer: The stylish left-handed batter has already scored two fifties in the three matches played, including 54 runs from 41 balls against the Knight Riders in the first match.

All-rounders

Kieron Pollard: The captain of the Knight Riders can change the fortunes of the game single-handedly at any time.

Also, with his medium-pace bowling, he can be a handy bowler. Having smashed 110 runs so far, he is the player to look out for.

Sunil Narine: The mystery bowler from the Trinbago Knight Riders can turn the game around with his spin bowling at any time. He is a handy batter as well and can open the innings or play down the order.

In the last game against the Warriors, Narine picked up two wickets and scored a crucial 20 runs with the bat.

Bowlers

Ravi Rampaul: Ravi Rampaul has picked up nine wickets so far for the Riders. With an average of 12 and an economy rate of 7.30, he can be a lethal bowler against the opposition.

Imran Tahir: Imran Tahir has been the best bowler so far for the Amazon Warriors, having picked up five wickets at an average of 14 and an economy rate of 5.83. The leggie will be a handful on a pitch that provides assistance to the bowlers.

Top 5 best players to pick in TKR vs GUY Dream11 prediction team

Ravi Rampaul: 272 points

Isuru Udana: 255 points

Kieron Pollard: 178 points

Tim Seifert: 177 points

Shimron Hetmyer: 167 points

Important stats for TKR vs GUY Dream11 prediction team

Ravi Rampaul: 4 matches, 9 wickets

Isuru Udana: 4 matches, 8 wickets

Kieron Pollard: 4 matches, 110 runs

Tim Seifert: 4 matches, 115 runs

Shimron Hetmyer: 3 matches, 110 runs

TKR vs GUY Dream11 Prediction Today

CPL - TKR vs GUY Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Tim Seifert (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard (VC), Mohammad Hafeez, Ravi Rampaul, Isuru Udana, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir

Captain: Tim Seifert Vice-Captain: Kieron Pollard

CPL - TKR vs GUY Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tim Seifert, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Lendl Simmons, Shoaib Malik, Sunil Narine, Mohammad Hafeez (VC), Isuru Udana, Ravi Rampaul (C), Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir

Captain: Ravi Rampaul Vice-Captain: Mohammad Hafeez.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar