TKR vs SLZ Dream11 Prediction (CPL 2020 Final): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

In the final of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020, the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) take on the St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

The Knight Riders, led by Kieron Pollard, steamrolled every team in the league stage to finish with an unbeaten record of 10 wins in 10 games. Even though their best player in Sunil Narine missed a portion of the league stage due to health issues, they brushed past all their opponents with consummate ease.

The St Lucia Zouks, on the other hand, comfortably qualified for the semi-finals, although they weren't as assertive as the Knight Riders. Daren Sammy's team ended the league phase with 6 wins from 10 games, finishing 3rd behind the Guyana Amazon Warriors on net run rate.

Both teams registered comprehensive victories in the semi-finals. The Knight Riders beat the Jamaica Tallawahs by 9 wickets with 5 overs to spare, while the Zouks chased down the Warriors' shambolic total of 55 by 10 wickets and with over 15 overs to spare.

Although both teams are very strong on paper, the Knight Riders are the definite favourites for this game, given their two wins over the Zouks in the group stage. Ahead of the TKR vs SLZ CPL 2020 Final, we take a look at 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#3 Roston Chase

Roston Chase is part of an extremely potent St Lucia Zouks spin attack, and he has been in splendid form in CPL 2020. The all-rounder has scored 203 runs in 8 innings at an average of 40.60, with a highest score of 66. He has also picked up 8 wickets in these innings at an astounding economy rate of 4.88.

Chase is a genuine wicket-taking threat along with being consistently economical, and plays the anchor role for the Zouks with the bat. He is guaranteed to do well in the final of CPL 2020, making him an excellent candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the TKR vs SLZ CPL 2020 Final.

#2 Mohammad Nabi

Another world-class spin-bowling all-rounder who is part of the St Lucia Zouks roster, Mohammad Nabi has arguably been the team's MVP in CPL 2020. The former Afghanistan captain has excelled with both bat and ball, often at the most crucial stages of the innings.

With 12 wickets in 11 games at an economy rate of 5.08, Nabi is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in CPL 2020, and has best figures of 5/15 to his name. He has also scored 154 vital runs lower down the order, with 9 fours and as many hits over the fence.

With the spinners ruling the roost in CPL 2020, Nabi is a must-have in your Dream11 team for the TKR vs SLZ game, and is an ideal choice for captain of vice-captain as well.

#1 Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine's return to the Knight Riders team for the semi-final saw him score only 4 runs with the bat in hand, but he excelled with the ball as usual. The all-rounder was in excellent form before missing a period of games, and he will be raring to go in the final of CPL 2020.

Narine has 144 runs in the 5 games that he has played, with twin fifties in his first two games. The West Indian has also scalped 6 wickets in these games at an unbelievable economy rate of 4.55.

Narine is the best possible choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the TKR vs SLZ CPL 2020 Final.