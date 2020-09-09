TKR vs SLZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CPL 2020 Final - Sept 10th, 2020

After 32 gruelling games in Trinidad, it is quite fitting that the two best teams in the competition, Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks face off in the much-awaited final of the Caribbean Premier League 2020 on Thursday.

The Knight Riders have been sensational with eleven wins in as many games. It has been a complete team effort with Kieron Pollard leading his troops with perfection. His counterpart Daren Sammy has also fared similarly as captain while leading an exciting Zouks team to their first-ever CPL final.

The two league fixtures between the two sides saw Trinbago Knight Riders come out on top with Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo starring for them. Both teams have a brilliant spin attack, with both sets of players capable of wreaking havoc at this venue.

Though TKR will head into this game as favourites, one would be naive to write the Zouks off. With all to play for in this much-awaited final, we should be in for a fitting end to what has been a thoroughly entertaining CPL 2020.

Squads to choose from

Trinbago Knight Riders

Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan

St Lucia Zouks

Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy, Andre Fletcher, Najibullah Zadran, Kesrick Williams, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chemar Holder, Obed McCoy, Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Zahir Khan, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Kavem Hodge, Javelle Glen, Saad Bin Zafar

Predicted Playing XIs

Trinbago Knight Riders

Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster/Colin Munro, Kieron Pollard (C), Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert, Khary Pierre, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Fawad Ahmed and Ali Khan

St Lucia Zouks

Rakheem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher, Mark Deyal, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Darren Sammy (C), Scott Kuggeleijn, Roston Chase, Javelle Glen, Zahir Khan and Kesrick Williams

Match Details

Match: St Lucia Zouks vs Trinbago Knight Riders

Date: 10th September 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

Pitch Report

The spinners will be licking their lips at the prospect of bowling at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, considering there has been a lot of turn on offer.

As seen in the semi-finals, there isn't much assistance for the pacers with the likes of Dwayne Bravo and Scott Kuggeleijn using changes of pace quite effectively.

Wickets in hand will be crucial with the batsmen having to bide their time in the middle before going big. Given the nature of this fixture, both sides will look to bat first with 140 being a very competitive total at this venue.

TKR vs SLZ CPL Final 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

TKR vs SLZ Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Andre Fletcher, Lendl Simmons, Darren Bravo, Najibullah Zadran, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Mohammad Nabi, Javelle Glen, Akeal Hosein, Zahir Khan and Kesrick Williams

Captain: Mohammad Nabi, Vice-Captain: Darren Bravo

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tim Seifert, Lendl Simmons, Darren Bravo, Rakheem Cornwall, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Mohammad Nabi, Dwayne Bravo, Khary Pierre, Zahir Khan and Kesrick Williams

Captain: Sunil Narine, Vice-Captain: Mohammad Nabi