TT vs GUY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CPL 2022, Match 18

The 18th match of CPL 2022 will see the Trinbago Knight Riders (TT) face the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Wednesday, September 14. Ahead of the much-awaited match, here's everything you need to know about the TT vs GUY Dream11 Prediction tips.

The Trinbago Knight Riders have had a torrid time in CPL 2022 so far. Starting the tournament as the favorites, the Knight Riders have just one win in five matches to show for their efforts. They will be keen to overturn their form against the Guyana Amazon Warriors, who come into the game on the back of a morale-boosting win.

Although Guyana have a resourceful bowling attack in place, they will start as the underdogs against a star-studded Knight Riders side. With both teams desperate for a win, an entertaining game is on the cards at Queens Park Oval.

TT vs GUY Match Details, CPL 2022

The 18th match of CPL 2022 has the Trinbago Knight Riders taking on the Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. The game is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST (15th September). The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TT vs GUY, CPL 2022, Match 18

Date and Time: 15th September 2022, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

Live Streaming: Fancode

TT vs GUY Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch was slightly on the slower side with only 132 runs being scored in the first innings. The spinners will be key, with five out of the 12 wickets falling to spin in the previous match. Teams will prefer batting first upon winning the toss, with the pitch likely to slow down as the match progresses.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 1

1st-innings score: 132

2nd-innings score: 133

TT vs GUY Form Guide

Trinbago Knight Riders: W-NR-L-L-L

Guyana Amazon Warriors: L-NR-L-W

TT vs GUY probable playing 11s for today’s match

Trinbago Knight Riders injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Trinbago Knight Riders probable playing 11

Tion Webster, Nicholas Pooran, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Seekuge Prasanna/Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Ravi Rampaul and Daryl Dupavillon.

Guyana Amazon Warriors injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Guyana Amazon Warriors probable playing 11

Shai Hope, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Colin Ingram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Shimron Hetmyer (c), Keemo Paul, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir and Tabraiz Shamsi.

TT vs GUY Dream11 match top picks, CPL 2022

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nicholas Pooran (4 matches, 77 runs, Average: 19.25)

Nicholas Pooran finally struck some form in CPL 2022, scoring a 43-ball 52 as the rest of the Trinbago Knight Riders batting unit faltered in their last game. With Pooran being a decent player of pace and spin, he should be a top pick for your TT vs GUY Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Shimron Hetmyer (3 matches, 117 runs, strike-rate: 134.48)

Shimron Hetmyer has been in good form with scores of 39,46 and 32 in the CPL. The southpaw is striking at 134.48 in the Guyana middle order. With the conditions also suiting him, Hetmyer is a top pick for your TT vs GUY Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Odean Smith (3 matches, 23 runs, 4 wickets)

Odean Smith has shown glimpses of his ability with 23 runs and four wickets to his name. The burly all-rounder boasts a strike rate of 130 and 16.6 with the bat and ball, respectively, in T20s. With Smith's all-round skills bound to come into play, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Sunil Narine (4 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 19.00)

Sunil Narine has been Trinbago's best bowler with four wickets at an economy rate of less than five. Although he went wicketless in the previous game, Narine made up for it with the bat, scoring 30 runs down the order. Given his all-round skill-set, he should be a fine option for your TT vs GUY Dream11 prediction team.

TT vs GUY match captain and vice-captain choices

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen has been in decent form for Guyana, scoring a 46-ball 61 in the previous game. He is striking at over 150 in T20s this season, holding him in good stead. With the South African batting at No. 4, he could be a viable option as captain or vice-captain in your TT vs GUY Dream11 prediction team.

Sunil Narine

While Sunil Narine has only picked up four wickets in four matches, teams have preferred seeing him out given his undeniable skill. He is an experienced campaigner who should enjoy the slowish conditions in Trinidad. With Narine likely to be used as a floater against the likes of Shamsi and Tahir, he is bound to be a popular captaincy pick.

5 Must-picks with player stats for TT vs GUY Dream11 Prediction Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Shimron Hetmyer 117 runs in 3 matches Tabraiz Shamsi 4 wickets in 3 matches Heinrich Klaasen 93 runs in 3 matches Sunil Narine 4 wickets in 4 matches Daryn Dupavillon 2/30 in the previous match

TT vs GUY Dream11 prediction expert tips for CPL 2022, Match 18

Guyana has lost five wickets in the powerplay this season with the average first wicket partnership being 15. This opens up an opportunity for TKR's new-ball bowlers Ravi Rampaul and Daryn Dupavillon to accumulate some crucial points. Given that they bowl at the death too, they can be game-changing selections in your TT vs GUY Dream11 prediction team.

TT vs GUY Dream11 Prediction Today (CPL 2022)

TT vs GUY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

TT vs GUY Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Heinrich Klaasen (vc)

Batters: Colin Ingram, Colin Munro, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Sunil Narine (c), Andre Russell, Odean Smith

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Daryn Dupavillon, Tabraiz Shamsi

TT vs GUY Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

TT vs GUY Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Shai Hope, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Tion Webster, Colin Munro (c), Shimron Hetmyer (vc)

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Keemo Paul

Bowlers: Ravi Rampaul, Daryn Dupavillon, Tabraiz Shamsi

