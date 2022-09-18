TT vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CPL 2022, Match 23

The 23rd match of CPL 2022 will see the Trinbago Knight Riders (TT) face the Saint Lucia Kings (SLK) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Sunday, September 18. Ahead of the much-awaited match, here's everything you need to know about the TT vs SL Dream11 Prediction tips.

After a slow start to their CPL campaign, the Trinbago Knight Riders have found some form recently. They come into the game on the back of two consecutive wins and are well-placed for a top-four finish. As for the Saint Lucia Kings, they aren't far off with three wins in seven matches. The likes of Faf du Plessis and Alzarri Joseph have excelled in recent games, holding them in good stead. While both teams are in a good run of form, the Trinbago Knight Riders will start as the favorites owing to their star-studded squad. With two valuable points on offer, a cracking game beckons in Trinidad.

TT vs SL Match Details, CPL 2022

The 23rd match of CPL 2022 has the Trinbago Knight Riders taking on the Saint Lucia Kings at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. The game is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST (19th September). The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

TT vs SL, CPL 2022, Match 23

Date and Time: 19th September 2022, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Live Streaming: Fancode

TT vs SL Pitch Report

The pitch at Brian Lara Stadium is a decent one to bat on with the average first innings total being 153 in CPL 2022. The pacers have been impressive so far, accounting for 73 percent of the wickets. 10 wickets fell in the powerplay phase across both matches at this venue in CPL 2022. Teams will prefer batting first upon winning the toss with the pitch slightly on the slower side.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 1

1st-innings score: 153

2nd-innings score: 130

TT vs SL Form Guide

Trinbago Knight Riders: W-NR-L-L-L-W

Saint Lucia Kings: L-L-W-L-L-W

TT vs SL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Trinbago Knight Riders injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Trinbago Knight Riders probable playing 11

Tion Webster, Nicholas Pooran, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales/Anderson Phillip, Ravi Rampaul and Daryl Dupavillon.

Saint Lucia Kings injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Saint Lucia Kings probable playing 11

Faf du Plessis (c), Johnson Charles, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Adam Hose, Roston Chase, David Wiese, Roshon Primus, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Forde, Larry Edward and Kesrick Williams.

TT vs SL Dream11 match top picks, CPL 2022

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nicholas Pooran (6 matches, 92 runs)

Nicholas Pooran has blown hot and cold with only 92 runs in CPL 2022. He has been promoted to the top of the order, albeit with mixed results so far. He is still an explosive batter, capable of scoring big runs, making him a good pick for your TT vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Faf du Plessis (41(21) vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the previous match)

Faf du Plessis comes into this game on the back of a 21-ball 41 against the Patriots. He has scores of 31,60 and 41 in his last three matches. With the form that he is in, Du Plessis is a must-have in your TT vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

David Wiese (6 matches, 81 runs, 9 wickets)

David Wiese was the standout bowler in the Saint Lucia Kings' win over the Patriots, picking up three wickets and scoring 21 runs. He has been in brilliant form over the last month or so, impressing in The Hundred. With the conditions also suiting him, Wiese is one to watch out for in this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Sunil Narine (6 matches, 7 wickets)

Sunil Narine has been at his economical best this season, conceding just 4.42 runs per over. He has picked up seven wickets and has also delivered with the bat in recent games. He is one of the most in-form players in the Trinbago side and should find a spot in this TT vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

TT vs SL match captain and vice-captain choices

Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis has a 30-plus score in each of his last three matches. Du Plessis has 186 runs in six matches and has seemingly found his feet in this CPL. Given his experience and ability to score big runs, the South African is a popular captaincy option in your TT vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Colin Munro

Colin Munro scored a match-winning 40 in his previous CPL outing against the Tallawahs. He is one of the best batters in the competition, but is due for a big score. With his ability to play pace and spin well, Munro should be a viable option as captain or vice-captain.

5 Must-picks with player stats for TT vs SL Dream11 Prediction Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Alzarri Joseph 13 wickets in 7 matches Nicholas Pooran 92 runs in 6 matches Andre Fletcher 207 runs in 6 matches Sunil Narine 7 wickets in 6 matches Faf du Plessis 41(21) vs SNP in the previous match

TT vs SL Dream11 prediction expert tips for CPL 2022, Match 23

The Saint Lucia Kings' spinners have underwhelmed in recent games. They had combined figures of 3-0-27-0 against the Patriots on a pitch that had some help for the spinners. This opens up an opportunity for Nicholas Pooran to excel with the bat. If he does get past the powerplay phase, he could be a game-changing selection in your TT vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this TT vs SL match, click here!

TT vs SL Dream11 Prediction Today (CPL 2022)

TT vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

TT vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Colin Munro (c), Adam Hose

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, David Wiese (vc)

Bowlers: Ravi Rampaul, Daryn Dupavillon, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

TT vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

TT vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Faf du Plessis (c), Colin Munro, Adam Hose

All-rounders: Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Andre Russell (vc), Roston Chase

Bowlers: Ravi Rampaul, Daryn Dupavillon, Alzarri Joseph

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far