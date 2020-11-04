VEL vs TRA Women's IPL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women's IPL Match - Nov 5th, 2020

Match 2 of the Women's IPL 2020 has the Velocity taking on the Trailblazers at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The Velocity, led by Mithali Raj, gave a good account of themselves with both bat and ball. While the likes of Ekta Bisht and Leigh Kasperek were able to pick up a few wickets, Shafali Verma showed glimpses of her abundant ability before throwing away a promising start.

They will have a better idea of things coming into this game against the Trailblazers, who play their first game in the Women's IPL 2020. Led by Smriti Mandhana, the Trailblazers have a star-studded line-up, with Jhulan Goswami and Sophie Ecclestone featuring in the bowling attack.

However, they will start as the underdogs in what should be a very entertaining encounter. With the women bound to be tested under the scorching UAE heat, both teams would ideally want to bat first and notch up a big score.

With both sides eyeing a place in the final, another cracking game awaits at Sharjah as the build-up to the IPL playoffs continues.

Squads to choose from

Velocity

Mithali Raj (C), Veda Krishnamurthy, Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma, Ekta Bisht, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Sune Luus, Jahanara Alam, M Anagha, Meghna Singh

Trailblazers

Smriti Mandhana (C), Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simaran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Nattakan Chantam, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam

Predicted Playing 11

Velocity

Shafali Verma, Danielle Wyatt, Mithali Raj (C), Veda Krishnamurthy, Sushma Verma (WK), Sune Luus, Manali Dakshini, Shikha Pandey, Ekta Bisht, Leigh Kasperek and Jahnara Alam

Trailblazers

Smriti Mandhana (C), Deandra Dottin, Nattakan Chantam, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Nuzhat Parween (WK), Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sophie Ecclestone and Dayalan Hemalatha

Match Details

Match: Velocity vs Trailblazers, Women's IPL Match 2

Date: November 5th 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous Women's IPL game, the pitch is slightly on the slower side. The spinners will be key on this surface, with swing also on offer for the pacers with the new ball.

Run-scoring is relatively easier in the powerplay overs, after which strike-rotation will be key. With this being an afternoon fixture, both teams would ideally want to bat first upon winning the toss.

130-140 should be a decent score at this venue, with the conditions not likely to change much during the game.

Women's IPL 2020: VEL vs TRA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

VEL vs TRA Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Parween, V Krishnamurthy, S Verma, D Wyatt, S Mandhana, D Dottin, D Sharma, E Bisht, M Dakshini, L Kasperek and S Ecclestone

Captain: S Ecclestone, Vice-Captain: S Verma

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Verma, R Ghosh, S Verma, D Wyatt, S Mandhana, D Dottin, D Sharma, E Bisht, D Hemalatha, L Kasperek and S Ecclestone

Captain: S Verma, Vice-Captain: D Sharma