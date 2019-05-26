World Cup 2019, 7th Warm-up game, AUS vs SL: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - May 27th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After contrasting fortunes in the previous round of warm-ups, Sri Lanka and Australia face each other in their second and final warm-up game on Monday at the Rose Bowl. Australia seem to have found the right balance within the side with Steven Smith scoring a fluent hundred against England on Saturday while Sri Lanka are still getting to terms under new captain Dimuth Karunaratne. Both teams will be looking to finalise their playing XI as they head into the World Cup with renewed hopes after a tough year or so. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Australia:

Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson.

Sri Lanka:

Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana and Jeffrey Vandersay.

Team News

Australia:

Usman Khawaja, Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins are sure to play a part on Monday as the likes of Steven Smith and Jason Behrendorff take a day off. There are only two spots on offer as of now with Usman Khawaja and Shaun Marsh fighting for a spot in the top order while the third pacer's spot is also up for grabs. Expect Nathan Coulter-Nile and Kane Richardson to have an extended stint with the ball against the Sri Lankans on Monday.

Sri Lanka:

Lasith Malinga is due to join the squad while the likes of Kusal Perera and Lahiru Thirimanne are due for a big score as they try and stake a claim in the playing XI. Avishka Fernando is another exciting talent who will be looking to make inroads into the playing XI while both Jeevan Mendis and Jeffrey Vandersay will be looking to seal a spot in the team with a good show against the mighty Aussies.

Match Details

Australia vs Sri Lanka, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, 7th Warm-up game

27th May 2019, 3:00 PM IST

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pitch Report

The previous game at the Rose Bowl saw both England and Australia pile on the runs with Steven Smith and Jos Buttler both scoring at a good rate. Spinners did get some help which could be the case on Monday as well while the good length and change-ups will be the order of the day as far as the pacers are concerned.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Kusal Perera and Kusal Mendis are great options in the wicket-keeper's slot with both of them being crucial to the Sri Lankans' fortunes come this World Cup. Alex Carey could have a stint in the middle with the bat and is also a good option.

Batsmen: Aaron Finch and David Warner should open the batting once again for Australia and should score some runs at the top of the order. Along with the Aussie duo, Avishka Fernando is a viable option as well with his ability to score at a quick rate regardless of the opposition.

Allrounders: Glenn Maxwell should score some runs and roll his arm over after being afforded a rest on Saturday. Along with him, Marcus Stoinis and Jeevan Mendis are also good options to have in the fantasy team.

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins are must have players with their wicket-taking abilities well known to one and all. Along with them, one of Isuru Udana or Suranga Lakmal should suffice as the third and final option.

Captain: Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell are great options for captaincy while Sri Lanka's premier batsman Kusal Mendis is also one to be considered for this match.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Aaron Finch, David Warner, Avishka Fernando, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Jeevan Mendis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Isuru Udana. Captain: Aaron Finch

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Carey, Kusal Perera, Aaron Finch, David Warner, Avishka Fernando, Glenn Maxwell, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Suranga Lakmal. Captain: Glenn Maxwell