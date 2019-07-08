World Cup 2019 Fantasy Tips: Best Fantasy XI for Round 10

Who will enter the finals?

The semifinals of World Cup 2019 are here and we have 2 mouth-watering clashes for us to relish before the titular clash at Lord's on Sunday, July 14th.

With only 3 games left in this World Cup, every single moment in the game will be key and so will every trade you make to your fantasy team.

The official fantasy game for the World Cup enters Round 10 which has only 2 fixtures, India vs New Zealand at Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday, July 9th and England vs Australia at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Thursday, July 11th.

With this round having only 2 fixtures and many teams being knocked out, unlimited transfers can be made ahead of this round and with not much time left, the right transfers have to be made.

Round 10 kicks off with the game between India and New Zealand on July 9th at 3:00 PM IST.

On that note, let's take a look at the best fantasy XI for Round 10.

Transfer Deadline: 3:00 pm IST on July 9th

Note: Unlimited transfers can be made.

With unlimited trades available to make, a customized team just for the 2 games in this round should be set with 5 players from one game and 6 from another game.

MS Dhoni is the first-choice wicket-keeper with him expected to get batting action against the strong Kiwi bowling lineup. He is also in good touch behind the stumps and can affect a lot of stumpings in the turning Old Trafford surface.

Virat Kohli is a must-have for this round with him due for a big score in this tournament. Also, his determination and strong technique will be essential for India who have often struggled against the Kiwi opening bowlers.

Kane Williamson has been excellent throughout the tournament and will look to lead his side from the front with an inspiring performance on Tuesday.

KL Rahul proved his mettle with a well-made hundred against Sri Lanka and is in a good head- space ahead of the semifinals. A cheaper opening option, Rahul is a decent pick for the team.

Martin Guptill is one of the best openers in the world but contrary to expectations, he has had a poor tournament so far. On a good batting surface, he can do well for his side.

Ben Stokes has played brilliantly in this tournament and has shined with both bat and ball. In a crunch game against Australia with a place in the final on the line, Stokes can shine and is a good captaincy option for this round.

Pat Cummins has bowled very well throughout the tournament and can trouble the batsmen on his day. With his side needing him to hit the right spots, expect him to fire. Glenn Maxwell too is a decent alternative to Cummins

Mitchell Starc has been on fire throughout this tournament and what's to say that it won't burn on? The one player you should have for certain in this round, he's sure to rattle the English batsmen with his deliveries and pick up a huge chunk of wickets.

Jofra Archer has been the main strike bowler for England and his pacy, bouncy deliveries combined with the subtle variations make him a tough bowler to face. Back him to pick up multiple wickets.

Nathan Lyon is a player who almost no one has thought of but at a price of 7 credits, he's a steal! With the ball expected to turn at Edgbaston, a smart bowler like Lyon is the need of the hour and is a great differential pick.

Chris Woakes has been a great impact bowler for England and has been unlucky not to get more wickets than he already has and can create some damage with the new ball against Australia.

For those who prefer Rohit Sharma over KL Rahul, swap Chris Woakes for Mark Wood and bring in Rohit.

The final team for Round 10 is:

1. MS Dhoni - 9 Credits

2. Ross Taylor - 10 Credits

3. Kane Williamson- 10.5 Credits

4. Virat Kohli - 11 Credits

5. KL Rahul/ Rohit Sharma - 8.5 Credits/10 Credits

6. Ben Stokes - 9 Credits

7. Pat Cummins/ Glenn Maxw - 9 Credits

8. Mitchell Starc - 9 Credits

9. Jofra Archer - 8.5 Credits

10. Nathan Lyon - 7 Credits

11. Chris Woakes/ Mark Wood - 9 Credits/ 7.5 Credits

With just 2 games being played, the captaincy choices will be crucial so as to get maximum output from the players. Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes will be good captaincy options while Kane Williamson and Mitchell Starc are decent vice-captain picks.

Captain: Virat Kohli / Ben Stokes

Vice-captain: Kane Williamson/ Mitchell Starc

This will be the preferential order for Free Hits.

1) Bowling Machine - ENG vs AUS

2) Super Striker - IND vs NZ

It would be better to use the Super Striker and Bowling Machine chips than the Star Skipper because they provide chances for more players to score extra points.