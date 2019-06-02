World Cup 2019 Fantasy Tips: Best Fantasy XI for Round 2

Virat Kohli is a must-have for this round

The first set of games of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 are drawing to a close as few shocking one-sided encounters have taken place.

It hasn't been a really good start to the World Cup and the victory margins of the teams have been astoundingly huge and few of the fantasy plans might have been disrupted.

Round 2 is a very important round for fantasy managers because all teams play one game in this round which makes it difficult to single out the best fantasy prospects. Since this is a tough round for all fantasy managers, a good score in this round might give the player an early advantage over those in their mini-leagues or around the world.

An unlimited no. of transfers can be made ahead of Round 2 hence if your team didn't perform so well in Round 1, there's no need to worry.

This round will begin with the game between hosts England and Pakistan on June 3rd at 3:00 pm IST.

With not much time to go for the transfer deadline, let's take a look at the best fantasy XI for Round 2.

Transfer Deadline: 3:00 pm IST on June 3rd.

The suggested team for Round 1: Quinton De Kock, Steve Smith, Faf Du Plessis, Joe Root, Babar Azam, Glenn Maxwell, Jason Holder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Trent Boult, Hasan Ali and Rubel Hossain

With a complete reset of the team in order, there aren't many players who will be retained. Now that the Indian team will take part in all the remaining rounds, budget and room have to be freed for players from the Indian side who are huge sources of fantasy points.

Here are the players who should be retained ahead of Round 2.

Quinton De Kock played with real substance and character in the first 2 games and is a player who you have to pick especially against India. He loves playing against them and another huge innings is on the cards.

Steve Smith is a must-have player from the Australian side. He loves playing in this format and is extremely hungry for runs after sitting out for an entire year. He is a solid option to pick and can bring his best against West Indies and is a potential captaincy candidate.

Joe Root is perhaps the most consistent England player and can be banked upon to score runs on any day. After an impressive half-century against South Africa, Root can take the attack to Pakistan who really lack confidence. With his indulgence into bowling, he's a prime captaincy option.

Jason Holder would really be thrilled after his men pulled out all stops to get a huge win against Pakistan. The skipper himself did pretty good with the ball picking up 3 wickets and with a much tougher challenge against Pakistan approaching, Holder can deliver with both bat and ball.

Changes:

1. Babar Azam (out) - Imam Ul-Haq (in)

2. Faf Du Plessis (out) - KL Rahul (in)

3. Glenn Maxwell (out) - Virat Kohli (in)

4. Trent Boult (out) - Matt Henry (in)

5. Andile Phehlukwayo (out) - Kuldeep Yadav (in)

6. Rubel Hossain (out) - Shakib Al Hasan (in)

7. Hasan Ali (out) - Adam Zampa (in)

Imam Ul-Haq is a direct replacement to his team-mate Babar Azam. The young southpaw hasn't delivered in the last couple of games and is due for a big score. A cheaper option who's hungry for runs, Imam can be backed to deliver especially after his team are searching for a win to get some confidence.

KL Rahul is a slightly left-field pick considering his position in the side at No.4 being relatively new to him. While a dominant South Africa bowling attack in a crucial fixture might be tough for him, he's not the same player he was a year ago. He has matured remarkably and can deliver when pressure mounts on him.

Virat Kohli is a must-have player in your fantasy team whenever India have a game. His unparalleled ODI stats and consistency are huge strengths and with a huge challenge awaiting him, he'll be more than happy to deliver yet another convincing show.

Matt Henry wa impressive in the Black Caps' trouncing of Sri Lanka as the pacer picked up 3 wickets and left the Sri Lankan side toothless at the top. At a bargain price of 7.5 credits, he's a handy pick for the fantasy side.

Kuldeep Yadav isn't a player who comes to everybody's minds but he has a tremendous record against South Africa. The Proteas have struggled to pick him and having tasted success in the 2nd warm-up game, he'll be raring to go.

Shakib Al Hasan is the No.1 ODI all-rounder and he'll be keen to perform against New Zealand and can provide points with both bat and ball.

Adam Zampa did very well against Afghanistan highlighting his ability as a wicket-taking bowler. With the West Indies up next, the leggie is a good cut-price option to consider.

The final team for Round 2 is:

1. Quinton De Kock - 10 Credits

2. Steve Smith - 10 Credits

3. Virat Kohli- 11 Credits

4. Joe Root - 10 Credits

5. Imam Ul-Haq - 9.5 Credits

6. KL Rahul - 8.5 Credits

7. Jason Holder - 8.5 Credits

8. Shakib Al Hasan - 9 Credits

9. Matt Henry- 7.5 Credits

10. Adam Zampa- 8 Credits

11. Kuldeep Yadav - 8 Credits

With all teams playing one game each, there is no easy advantage for us to base our captaincy decisions on. Virat Kohli and Steve Smith will be the primary captaincy candidates while Joe Root or even Shakib Al Hasan can wear the vice-captain's tag.

Captain: Virat Kohli/ Steve Smith

Vice Captain: Joe Root/ Shakib Al Hasan

This will be the preferential order for the Free Hits.

1) Star Skipper- IND vs SA

2) Bowling Machine- BAN vs NZ

3) Super Striker- ENG vs PAK