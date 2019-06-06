World Cup 2019 Fantasy Tips: Best Fantasy XI for Round 3

Australia is the team to back for the next couple of rounds.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is settling into its element as the games are starting to get more competitive and players are putting their best performances for their country and fans who have been following the tournament with utmost interest.

So as the action moves from ground to ground, Round 3 of the official World Cup fantasy game is set to start at 3:00 pm on June 6th.

With two teams, Australia and Sri Lanka playing 2 games in the next round, setting your team up properly in this round will play an integral part of your overall points total in this campaign.

Round 3 begins with a fixture between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on June 6th at 3:00 pm IST.

With not much time to go for the deadline, the right transfers have to be made. On that note, let's take a look at the best fantasy XI for Round 3.

Transfer Deadline: 3:00 pm IST on June 6th.

The suggested team for Round 2: Quinton De Kock, Steve Smith, KL Rahul, Joe Root, Virat Kohli, Imam Ul-Haq, Jason Holder, Shakib Al Hasan, Matt Henry, Adam Zampa and Kuldeep Yadav

With a limited amount of transfers available for this round, a cautious approach must be given to the making of transfers ahead of this round. With 2 teams, Australia and Sri Lanka playing 2 games each in the next round, a transfer or two in advance will help take the advantage over others in the next round.

Since, not many transfers are expected, let's take a look at the players who are to be retained.

Steve Smith has been itching to score more runs ever since he made his comeback to the international arena and he has done a pretty good job so far. With India up next on the schedule of the Aussies on a brilliant batting surface at the Oval, Smith is a great option to have in the team.

Joe Root played a brilliant knock against Pakistan, which however went in vain. But it shows his confidence and form in this tournament and with the entire team fired up to win their next game against Bangladesh, Root is a great pick and a prime captaincy option.

Virat Kohli couldn't make the most of his start in the first game and that makes him a must-have for the following encounter against Australia. The Indian skipper will be fired up after their first win and can make a big score against their rivals.

KL Rahul played out a scratchy, yet confident innings at his first formal outing as the No.4 batsman and having gained confidence, he can be a good left-field pick from India. With a lot to prove and a good opportunity to do so, Rahul should be retained.

Shakib Al Hasan delivered for his fantasy owners with an all-round show against New Zealand and can continue in the same vein against England. Batting at No.3 and bowling 10 overs, he's a dream fantasy option and a decent captaincy pick as well.

Jason Holder has played very well in the starting phase of the tournament and his bowling has really been very good. With downbeat South Africa up next, Holder could get a lot of opportunity with both ball and bat and is a great player to retain.

Adam Zampa is a good cut-price option in the Australian side. He has always troubled the Indian batsmen whenever the sides have met and can deliver the goods in the match.

Changes:

1. Imam Ul-Haq (out) - Mohammad Hafeez (in)

2. Matt Henry (out) - Trent Boult (in)

3. Kuldeep Yadav (out) - Imran Tahir (in)

4. Quinton De Kock (out) - Kusal Perera (in)

Mohammad Hafeez played a brilliant knock after being dropped early and continue in the same vein against Sri Lanka. With his bowling coming into play and him coming out to bat at No.4, he's a good option to pick.

Trent Boult is a replacement for countryman Matt Henry who was brilliant in Round 2. The reason for this is that Boult can have more success against the Afghanistan openers who have struggled more against left-arm pacers. With him having a pretty average outing in the first couple of games, he can wreak havoc in Round 3.

Imran Tahir has been a main wicket-taker for South Africa and he can cause some chaos against the West Indies who're up next.

Kusal Perera's selection is partly because of his promotion as opener and also due to the fact that Sri Lanka play 2 games next week. He would've gained confidence from the win against the Afghans and can score some runs.

The final team for Round 2 is:

1. Kusal Perera - 8.5 Credits

2. Steve Smith - 10 Credits

3. Virat Kohli- 11 Credits

4. Joe Root - 10 Credits

5. KL Rahul - 8.5 Credits

6. Mohammad Hafeez - 8.5 Credits

7. Jason Holder - 8.5 Credits

8. Shakib Al Hasan - 9 Credits

9. Trent Boult- 9 Credits

10. Adam Zampa- 8 Credits

11. Imran Tahir - 9 Credits

Round 3 presents another difficult captaincy dilemma to deal with as there is no clear captaincy choice. Joe Root and Virat Kohli are good captaincy options while Shakib Al Hasan and Steve Smith are suitable for the vice-captain's tag.

Captain: Virat Kohli/Joe Root

Vice Captain: Steve Smith/Shakib Al Hasan

This will be the preferential order for the Free Hits.

1) Star Skipper - ENG vs BAN

2) Bowling Machine - SA vs WI

3) Super Striker - IND vs AUS