Inter Milan have beaten the likes of Atalanta, AC Milan and Juventus to their 19th Serie A title and we take a look at some of the most interesting facts from the Nerrazurri's historic triumph.

Inter Milan have won the Scudetto after 11 long years. Juventus would have loved to win a 10th consecutive Serie A title but Antonio Conte's Inter Milan have been utterly dominant domestically and managed to pour cold water on the Bianconeri's plans.

Led by the likes of the brilliant Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez, Achraf Hakimi, Nicolo Barella and Marcelo Brozovic, Inter Milan have stormed their way to the title with four games remaining.

10 amazing facts from Inter Milan's Serie A triumph

Antonio Conte's Inter Milan have been on a different level since the turn of the year and as teams around them capitulated in recent months, they have gone from strength to strength.

#10 Antonio Conte started and ended Juventus' dominance in the Serie A

2011: Helped Juventus to win their 1st Scudetto since 2002 [9 years]



2021: Helped Inter Milan to win their 1st Scudetto since 2010 [10 years]



It took the same man to end Juventus' dominance who once made them dominant.



"I'm a Serial Winner" - Antonio Conte pic.twitter.com/thcEvoSXt5 — Football Factly (@FootballFactly) May 2, 2021

Antonio Conte took over at Juventus in 2011 and ended their drought of nine years without a Serie A title. He went on to win three back-to-back titles before leaving Juventus.

He returned to Italy in 2019 with Inter and has now brought an end to Juventus' dominance in the Serie A by breaking their monopoly that spanned nine years by helping the Nerazzurri win the Scudetto.

#9 Antonio Conte has won five league titles in his seven full seasons in the top division

Antonio Conte:



7 top division season played



5 titles — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) May 2, 2021

Antonio Conte is proving to be a serial winner. He won three consecutive Serie A titles with Juventus before moving to Chelsea and winning the Premier League title in his first year. He left the Stamford Bridge outfit after two seasons and took over at Inter Milan. Now, he has won his fourth Serie A title.

#8 Inter Milan have already matched the points tally from their last Serie A win

Inter Milan could look to replace Antonio Conte with former Juventus head coach Max Allegri, according to reports in Italy.



Conte's tally of 82 points matched the total of Jose Mourinho from the club's famous treble-winning season ⚫️🔵



🗞️ @SkySport — The Sack Race (@thesackrace) August 2, 2020

When Inter Milan last won the Serie A title in 2010, they racked up 82 points. They have already matched that this season with four games still to be played.

#7 Inter Milan have the fewest losses in European leagues

Inter Milan have lost fewer games than any other European club this season. #FORZAINTER pic.twitter.com/RBIC9TtK9j — Irish Inter fan (@Irishinter) April 27, 2021

Inter Milan have lost just two matches so far this season. The first loss came in the first Milan derby of the season and the second came against Sampdoria in January.

#6 Antonio Conte has become the second manager to win the Scudetto with Inter Milan and Juventus after Trapattoni

2 - Antonio Conte vince il suo quarto titolo nel massimo campionato italiano, solo 5 tecnici nella storia della Serie A ne contano almeno altrettanti. É inoltre il secondo allenatore nella storia a vincere uno Scudetto sia con l'Inter che con la Juventus, dopo Trapattoni. Dna. — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) May 2, 2021

Antonio Conte has now become the fifth-most successful manager in the Serie A at par with Carlo Carcano. He is also just the second manager to win the Serie A title with both Juventus and Inter Milan after Giovanni Trapattoni.

