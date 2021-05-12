Manchester City have been crowned champions of the Premier League for a fifth time after Manchester United were beaten at Old Trafford by Leicester City. With three games remaining in the season, Manchester City have an unassailable lead of ten points at the top of the Premier League table and the celebrations have begun in the blue half of Manchester.

Pep Guardiola has expressed his pride at having secured his toughest title yet. The City manager said:

“This has been a season and a Premier League title like no other. This was the hardest one. We will always remember this season for the way that we won. I am so proud to be the manager here and of this group of players."

Manchester City win fifth Premier League title

It has been quite a testing season in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic but Manchester City's squad depth and the consistency of some of their players enabled them to outshine their rivals.

The season did not start all that well for Manchester City but since the turn of the year, there has been no stopping them. Without further ado, let's take a look at 10 amazing facts from Manchester City's Premier League triumph.

#10 Manchester City's seventh top-flight title

7 - In all, this is Manchester City’s seventh top-flight title, also winning it in 1936-37 and 1967-68 before the Premier League was formed. That takes them level with Aston Villa and behind only Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal and Everton in the all-time rankings. Existence. pic.twitter.com/dRwD73eTJb — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 11, 2021

This was Manchester City's seventh English top-flight title. Back when they were just the 'noisy neighbours' of Manchester United, they had won two. Once in the 1936-37 season and then in the 1967-68 season.

#9 Manchester City are now joint-second most successful club in the Premier League with Chelsea

5 - Manchester City have won their fifth @premierleague title, with only Manchester United winning more in the competition's history (13). Crowned. pic.twitter.com/nruVWr5wXA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 11, 2021

Manchester City have now won five league titles in the Premier League era and have as many titles as Chelsea. Only Manchester United have more but it's going to take the Cityzens a while to catch up with their neighbours.

#8 Meanwhile, Benjamin Mendy now has a strange record

Benjamin Mendy has won a trophy every 8 games at Manchester City.



9 titles. 71 games.



😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xKJwYFjCH1 — Football Factly (@FootballFactly) May 11, 2021

While he has shown a lot of promise in glimpses, Benjamin Mendy's stint at Manchester City has been plagued by injuries, causing him to play just a bit-part role in the four seasons he has spent there. Mendy has played just 71 games so far for Manchester City but has won eight titles. Well, make of that what you will.

#7 Pep Guardiola up there with Kenny Dalglish

3 - Pep Guardiola has won the @premierleague title in three of his five seasons managing in the top-flight, the first manager to win the league in three of his first five seasons managing in the top-flight since Kenny Dalglish (1985-86, 1987-88 & 1989-90). King. pic.twitter.com/lV29GEdiMy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 11, 2021

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have looked unbeatable at times this season. That has, in fact, been the case with this Manchester City side in all of their title-winning campaigns under Pep Guardiola. He has only missed out on the Premier League title twice- once to Chelsea (2016-17) and once to Liverpool (2019-20).

#6 Riyad Mahrez has been one of Manchester City's standout performers this season

🇩🇿 OFFICIAL: Riyad Mahrez is crowned Premier League champion for the 3rd time in his career!



2015-16 🏆

2018-19 🏆

2020-21 🏆



Mahrez becomes just the 3rd ever African player to win the Premier League title at least 3 times after Didier Drogba (4) & Yaya Touré (3). Legend. pic.twitter.com/of9kgkH9tW — DZfoot English 🇩🇿⚽️ (@DZfoot_EN) May 11, 2021

The Premier League has been home to some outstanding African players and Riyad Mahrez is the latest addition to that list. The Algerian has scored nine goals and provided four assists in 25 Premier League appearances this season.

He joins an elite group of players like Didier Drogba and Yaya Toure as the only African players who have won three or more Premier League titles.

1 / 2 NEXT