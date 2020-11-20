10 best number 4s of all time

The number 4 jersey in football - although not as famous or iconic as the numbers 7, 9 or 10 - has been worn by some of the finest players in the sport.

It is usually worn by a center-back or a central defensive midfielder. In years past, the number 4 was often donned by the sweeper/libero in a team, a player who was entrusted to 'sweep' the ball upfield whenever an opponent breached the defensive line.

Ten best number 4s of all time

As has already been mentioned before, a bevvy of iconic players - retired or active - have worn the number 4 jersey over the years. On that note, let us have a look at the ten finest number 4s to have graced the game.

#10 Steve Bruce

Steve Bruce

One of the most astute signings made by Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, Steve Bruce arrived at Old Trafford in the winter of 1987 and laid the spadework for the club's domestic dominance in the years to come.

The no-nonsense center-back formed a formidable central defensive partnership with Gary Pallister as Manchester United won three Premier League titles in the first four years of the rebranded English top flight.

Bruce's aerial prowess and set-piece taking ability meant that he often scored crucial goals for his side, none more so than his pair of late headers in the 1992-93 against Sheffield Wednesday that turned the title race in his team's favor.

ON THIS DAY: In 1993, Steve Bruce scored 2 late goals vs Sheffield Wednesday @ Old Trafford from behind which became the catalyst for #manutd winning our first league title since 1967 & the beginning of Sir Alex’s #mufc dominance of the #PL! 👹🏆 pic.twitter.com/BwuHPjutNP — Manchester United (@ManUnitedWorld) April 10, 2020

Advertisement

One of the finest players never to have played for England, Bruce eventually left Old Trafford after notching up an impressive 51 goals in 414 appearances in all competitions during a highly successful nine-season stint at Manchester United.

Except for three seasons, Bruce donned the number 4 jersey for the entirety of playing career.

#9 Virgil Van Dijk

Virgil Van Dijk

Virgil Van Dijk is regarded as one of the finest center-backs in the game today. Such has been the player's impact at Liverpool since his arrival at the club in early 2018 that he has become an integral component of Jurgen Klopp's setup.

The Dutch center-back, who dons the number 4 jersey, played every league game for Liverpool in two consecutive seasons, the second of which yielded the club its first English top-flight title in three decades.

Van Dijk has good pace for a player of his height while he is also blessed with good technique, set-piece prowess, composure on the ball and keen positional awareness. He has developed a notoriety for being 'difficult' to dribble past as well.

50 - Nicolas Pepe has become the first player to successfully dribble past Virgil van Dijk in the Dutch defender's last 50 appearances in the Premier League, since Mikel Merino in March 2018 for Newcastle. Beaten. pic.twitter.com/B1oRZMciOB — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 24, 2019

Advertisement

No doubt, the player's long-term injury has come as a huge blow to Liverpool's chances of successfully defending their Premier League title this season.

#8 Claude Makelele

Claude Makelele

Claude Makelele had already made his name as one of the finest defensive midfielders in the game when he arrived at Chelsea for a five-season stint in the 2000s.

The diminutive Frenchman did his burgeoning reputation no harm as he became more than the 'battery' of the team as then-club manager Claudio Ranieri had predicted when the player first arrived at Chelsea.

It was at the English club that the 30-year-old Makelele first wore the number 4 jersey. The Frenchman would go on to redefine the defensive midfield role during his tenure in the Premier League.

Makelele was predominantly deployed as a defensive shield thanks to his aggressive tackling, positional awareness and general defensive discipline, and ability to break up opposition plays and retain possession. The Frenchman also took up the responsibility of linking up the defense and attack.

When Claude Makelele scores and you lift your first @PremierLeague title on the same day...



An afternoon we will never forget, 14 years ago today! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/tbkrNu9Cdi — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 7, 2019

Advertisement

The player may have scored only twice in over 200 appearances for the club, but his ability to do the dirty work without any qualms endeared him to the club faithful as Makelele etched his name into Chelsea folklore. The player called time on his career after a subsequent three-season stint at Paris St. Germain.

#7 Fernando Hierro

Fernando Hierro

Fernando Hierro is arguably one of the finest goal-scoring defenders as well as number 4s in the history of the game.

After inheriting the number 4 jersey at Real Madrid in the early 90s, Hierro would go on to notch up an impressive tally of over 100 goals during a successful 14-season stint at the club.

Advertisement

Hierro was particularly renowned for his solid defensive play, impressive passing ability and prolific goalscoring prowess. The 52-year-old's versatility meant that he could also be deployed as a defensive midfielder or a sweeper; however, he made the most impact as a centre-back.

Between 1991-92 and 1994-95, the number 4 scored an impressive 55 times in all competitions for Real Madrid as the capital club lifted the La Liga, Copa Del Rey and Spanish Super Cup titles.

1 - On this day in 2003 Fernando Hierro played his last game for @realmadriden (3-1 win vs Athletic in @LaLigaEN). He played 439 games for them (497 in total). Only Raúl, Sanchís, Casillas, Santillana and Sergio Ramos have played more LaLiga games than him for Real Madrid. White. pic.twitter.com/y1S2GQRvLM — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 22, 2020