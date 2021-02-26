The Premier League, this season, has already had its fair share of twists and turns. From Liverpool collapsing, to Aston Villa, Leicester City and West Ham United playing some beautiful football, the 2020/21 Premier League season has been like no other.

Manchester City are looking invincible once again, while Manchester United are slowly starting to build consistency and momentum under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

There have been some wonderful individual performances and tales of redemption in the Premier League this campaign. From John Stones to Bruno Fernandes, some players have really stepped up and put in match winning performances for their respective teams week in and week out.

Without much ado, let us take a look at the:

10 best players in the Premier League this season (2020/21)

#10 Tomas Soucek - West Ham United

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League

West Ham United have been brilliant this season and the player who has played a key role in their stunning performances has been Czech midfielder, Tomas Soucek.

A combative midfielder with a keen eye for a goal, Soucek's physicality and ability to win the ball back has been integral to David Moyes' style of play. The Hammers have not only benefited from Soucek's presence in midfield, he has also contributed 8 goals in the Premier League this season and is a potent threat in set-pieces.

Advertisement

A bloody face and Soucek is laughing. What a guy 😂 pic.twitter.com/k5sdPj6eE5 — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) February 21, 2021

Soucek has been extremely consistent and West Ham United will be hoping that the Czech midfielder continues his good form and helps them secure a European spot by the end of this season.

#9 Mason Mount - Chelsea

Southampton v Chelsea - Premier League

One of the most underrated players in the Premier League at the moment, Mason Mount has been extremely consistent with his performances, both under Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel.

Often overshadowed by the big names at Chelsea, Mount has gone about his job quietly and effectively making him one of the most relied upon players at Stamford Bridge.

Advertisement

The manager changed but Mason Mount has remained the heartbeat of this Chelsea team. pic.twitter.com/OOM3vrMWxy — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) February 20, 2021

With 4 goals and 3 assists so far in the Premier League this season, the 22-year-old English midfielder has been involved heavily in some decisive victories for Chelsea. Mount is an ivaluable member of Roman Abramovich's expensively assembled Chelsea squad.

#8 Son Heung-Min - Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League

Tottenham might not be having the best of seasons in the Premier League, but their deadly strike duo of Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane have been in fine form for the Lilywhites this season.

Son started the season on fire for Tottenham and although his performances have dipped a bit in the last few weeks, he still remains a potent attacking threat. Capable of going past defenders easily, Son Heung-Min has formed a wonderful understanding with Tottenham's talisman Harry Kane.

Advertisement

Most Npg/a In the premier league This season



21: Harry Kane

19: Son Heung min

18: Patrick bamford

17: Bruno fernandes

16: Jack grealish

15: Marcus rashford

14: Mo Salah



Who has had the best season? pic.twitter.com/G0F3IvtSd0 — 👑 (@guccipogba) February 23, 2021

With 13 goals scored already in the Premier League this season, Son will be looking to redsicover his best form and propel Tottenham Hostpur to a strong finish.