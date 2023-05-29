10 best players in the Premier League this season according to ratings (2022-23)

The Premier League is renowned for its fierce competitiveness, making it one of the most exciting football leagues in the world. The league's unparalleled depth and intensity attract some of the best players globally.

With its highly physical and fast-paced style of play, the Premier League presents a unique challenge that showcases the exceptional skills and athleticism of top footballers.

The league's financial strength, which allows clubs to invest in world-class talent, combined with its global popularity and exposure, creates a compelling platform for players to showcase their abilities on a grand stage.

The intense competition, passionate fanbase and the opportunity to test oneself against elite opponents are all factors that make the Premier League a magnet for the world's best players.

The 2022-23 Premier League season has been an exciting one where several players managed to exhibit their qualities and showcase their mental fortitude. Let's take a look at the best players in the Premier League this season according to ratings.

(Note: Player ratings courtesy of Whoscored.com)

#10 Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) - 7.29

Arsenal FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard had arguably the best campaign of his career yet. He has been one of the Gunners' most consistent performers and his creativity and vision have been a key factor in their success.

Odegaard is now considered to be one of the best young midfielders in the Premier League and he is sure to have a bright future ahead of him. His wonderful technical qualities combined with his vision and game intelligence make him one of the players to watch out for in the years to come.

#9 Jack Grealish (Manchester City) - 7.33

Manchester City FC v Real Madrid: Semi-Final Second Leg - UEFA Champions League

After a rather disappointing debut season at Manchester City, Jack Grealish enjoyed a much improved sophomore campaign at the Etihad this time around. He tormented defenders with his excellent dribbling skills and was consistent with his deliveries into the box.

Grealish's contributions go way beyond the five goals and seven assists he scored in 28 Premier League this term. His ability to draw defenders out of their position and play lovely threaded passes or lofted balls to his teammates makes one of the most dangerous players in the final third.

#8 Solly March (Brighton & Hove Albion) - 7.38

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

Solly March has had a superb season for Brighton & Hove Albion, scoring 6 goals and providing 7 assists in 31 appearances. He has been one of the Seagulls' most consistent performers and his creativity and energy have been a key factor in their success.

March is now considered to be one of the best right-wingers in the Premier League and he is sure to have a bright future ahead of him. His excellent crossing skills and shooting ability make him very effective on the wings.

#7 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) - 7.40

Arsenal FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Bukayo Saka has had a remarkable season for Arsenal, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists in 38 appearances. He has been a consistent and hugely effective presence on the right wing for the Gunners, and his creativity and dribbling ability have been key to them having a memorable campaign.

Saka has also shown great maturity and leadership and he is now considered to be one of the best wingers in the world let alone the Premier League.

#6 Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) - 7.41

Newcastle United v Leicester City - Premier League

Kieran Trippier had a stellar season for Newcastle United in 2022-23, scoring one goal and providing six assists in 38 appearances. He was a key part of the team's defence, helping them keep 14 clean sheets and he also contributed offensively, providing a number of dangerous crosses and set-pieces.

Trippier's performance in 2022-23 has shown that he is still one of the best right-backs in the world. He is a strong defender, a good crosser of the ball and a dangerous set-piece taker.

The Englishman is also a leader on the pitch, and he is sure to be a valuable asset to Newcastle United in the next season as well.

#5 Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) - 7.42

Arsenal FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Gabriel Jesus had a solid debut season for Arsenal in 2022-23, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists in 26 Premier League appearances. He was a key part of the team's attack and was often used as a false nine, dropping deep to link up with the midfield and create chances for his teammates.

Jesus's performance in 2022-23 has shown that he can be a valuable asset to Arsenal in the years to come. The Brazilian is a good goalscorer, an accurate passer and an exquisite dribbler. He is also a hard worker and he is always willing to put in a shift for the team.

#4 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - 7.44

Manchester United v Fulham FC - Premier League

Bruno Fernandes might just be Manchester United's most important player right now. He is the difference maker and the most creative player they've got. The Portugal international's quick thinking and ability to execute magnificent passes make him one of the best in the business.

He is also a leader on the pitch and never shies away from putting in a defensive shift. Fernandes is adept at finding the back of the net as he is at releasing his teammates into space. In 37 Premier League appearances this season, the 28-year-old scored eight goals and provided eight assists.

Squawka @Squawka Bruno Fernandes created the most chances during the 2022/23 Premier League season (119).



O Magnifico. 🪄 Bruno Fernandes created the most chances during the 2022/23 Premier League season (119).O Magnifico. 🪄 https://t.co/Hik17jk7JW

#3 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) - 7.51

Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Even in an uninspired and underperforming Tottenham Hotspur side, Harry Kane continues to showcase his incredible marksmanship. Kane hit the 30-goal mark this season and managed to score in 27 different Premier League games this season.

This summer represents what could be the final chance for Kane to cop a move away from Spurs and join a club that can challenge for trophies.

Premier League @premierleague No one does final days of the season like Harry Kane No one does final days of the season like Harry Kane 🔥 https://t.co/QTbnB9NsDg

#2 Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - 7.54

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City - Premier League

What a phenomenal signing Erling Haaland has been for Manchester City. The 22-year-old took the Premier League by storm after joining the Cityzens last summer. He broke the record for most goals scored in a single Premier League season in his debut campaign.

Haaland scored 36 goals and provided eight assists in 35 Premier League appearances this season. He has helped transform City into a juggernaut of sorts and they are just two wins away from winning a historic continental treble.

#1 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - 7.56

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne has cemented his status as the greatest playmaker of his generation. De Bruyne was in sublime form once again for Pep Guardiola's side and was the driving creative force behind their third successive Premier League title win.

De Bruyne scored seven goals and provided 16 assists in 32 Premier League appearances this season. His creativity and incredible technical qualities were all on display as City decimated opponents and beat Arsenal to the Premier League title.

