10 best players in the world this year (2021)

2021 has been a year filled with some stunning performances from top players around the world. 2 major international tournaments - the Copa America and the UEFA Euro Championship - were concluded successfully.

Apart from that, there was also plenty of action in the top club competitions in the world like the UEFA Champions League and the top 5 leagues in Europe. The likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were once again among the top players, with the Argentine even claiming his 7th Ballon d'Or this year.

10 best football players in the world in 2021

#10 Jorginho (Chelsea/Italy)

Italy v England - UEFA Euro 2020: Final

Jorginho has had a stunning 2021 where he answered all his critics in style. Playing an integral role in both Chelsea's UEFA Champions League triumph and Italy's stunning Euro 2020 victory, Jorginho is one of the game's best deep lying playmakers in football at the moment.

The Italian midfielder finished at #3 in the Ballon d'Or rankings this year with his impressive trophy haul even propelling him to UEFA Men's player of the year award.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Romelu Lukaku :"The moment I fell down, Jorginho smiled. He knew he was about to get his brace and get us the vital three points. He really loves his penalty duty." Romelu Lukaku :"The moment I fell down, Jorginho smiled. He knew he was about to get his brace and get us the vital three points. He really loves his penalty duty." https://t.co/mjYwHGDvuz

A brilliant passer of the ball, Jorginho also scored some crucial penalties for his club and country this year. One of the first names on the Chelsea team sheet, Tuchel will be hoping the stylish midfielder continues his good form in 2022.

#9 N'Golo Kante (Chelsea/France)

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

One of the best midfielders of this generation, Kante, along with his club team-mate Jorginho, ran the show for Chelsea in their historic UEFA Champions League triumph this year.

A brilliant defensive midfielder capable of starting attacks as well, Kante showed his class in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals and final putting in man-of-the-match performances. His performance in the UCL final was particularly noteworthy as the the diminutive Frenchman completely neutralized Pep Guardiola's midfield.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



𝗧𝗛𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗗: N'Golo Kanté Player of the Match displays in 2021 🥇



@nglkante | #UCL 🗣️Tuchel: "N'Golo is incredible. He's like one and a half or two players. It is hard to believe how good he is."𝗧𝗛𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗗: N'Golo Kanté Player of the Match displays in 2021 🥇 🗣️Tuchel: "N'Golo is incredible. He's like one and a half or two players. It is hard to believe how good he is."𝗧𝗛𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗗: N'Golo Kanté Player of the Match displays in 2021 🥇@nglkante | #UCL https://t.co/is2j59Lyhi

In the second half of the year, Kante has struggled for fitness with injuries and Covid-19. Chelsea will need him back at his best if they are to challenge for trophies once again in 2022.

#8 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City/Belgium)

Manchester City v Everton - Premier League

Manchester City were utterly dominant in the Premier League last season and one of the key reasons for their dominance was the brilliance of Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgian superstar has struggled with injuries throughout the year, but whenever he has played, his impact on the pitch has been nothing short of magical.

Blessed with brilliant passing skills, technical ability and vision, De Bruyne is not only capable of playing some defense splitting passes, he is also capable of getting on the scoresheet himself with some well taken goals.

A complete midfielder, the Manchester City man could well be higher on this list next year if he maintains his fitness.

