While the 'greatest of all time' debate will continue to rage on till eternity, there's no denying that Lionel Messi is one of the greatest goalscorers of all time.

In an illustrious career spanning almost 16 years now, the Barcelona ace has played 730 games, a run that has yielded a barely believable tally of 633 goals. These numbers are spread across 68 different club teams in Spain and abroad, an astounding tally by all accounts, but that's not everyone he's faced.

There are still ten teams that Lionel Messi has gone up against but failed to score. He's crossed paths with some of these teams only once, but you'll be surprised to find out that he has struggled against a few of these teams regularly.

So, let's find out who are these ten clubs who've managed to stop Lionel Messi from finding the back of the net.

Ten club teams Lionel Messi has not scored against:

#10: UDA Gramenet

In Lionel Messi's first-ever away game, Barcelona lost to a third-tier team.

In his first season with the senior team in 2004-05, Barcelona crashed to an embarrassing 1-0 loss to lowly Gramenet in the Copa Del Rey as a then 17-year-old Lionel Messi returned goalless.

Interestingly, this game came just ten days after Lionel Messi had made his professional debut.

Today, however, Gramenet are languishing in the sixth tier of the Spanish league system. How the 'mighty' have fallen!

#9: Al-Sadd

The team from Qatar certainly had Lionel Messi's number.

Lionel Messi's former teammate and close friend Xavi Hernandez is currently the manager of this team. So it would be interesting if the two go head-to-head one day.

The last time Lionel Messi took on the Qatari outfit, Barcelona ran out 4-0 victors. It was in the semifinals of the 2011 Club World Cup, but Lionel Messi, who played the entirety of the match, was off target.

His only involvement that night was the assist he laid for Seydou Keita.

#8: Xerez

Lionel Messi may not have good memories of playing against Xerez.

Here's another Spanish team, Xerez, that holds the distinction of of having kept out Lionel Messi from scoring.

Xerez, who're currently in the fourth tier of Spanish football, last played in the La Liga during the 2009/10 season. Despite losing both ties with Barcelona that season, Xerez managed to successfully keep Lionel Messi in check.

He came off the bench in both games but could only bag an assist.