Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

10 clubs to have the perfect start to the season in Europe's top 5 leagues

Harsh Biyani
ANALYST
Feature
471   //    07 Sep 2018, 14:10 IST

<p>
Enter caption

The 1st of many international breaks is upon us. This is the perfect time to look back on the clubs who have had the perfect start to their season.

Not many clubs can boast about this. While some names may sound familiar, there are some that would come as a surprise.

It's still early, but having a 100% win record is something these clubs can be proud of. We would come back and review in the next international break as to how many clubs still have a flawless record.

Bundesliga


Hertha Berlin

Hertha BSC v VfL Wolfsburg - Bundesliga
Hertha are yet to concede a goal

The Bundesliga started a little later than the other top 5 leagues in Europe and as such, the clubs have only played 2 games so far.

Just last season, Hertha started the season with back-to-back defeats. And now, they have started this season with back-to-back league wins.

In 2 league games, the east-German club has scored 3 goals, 1 against a newly promoted side Nurnberg and 2 against Schalke 04. It's still early stages in Germany, but Hertha has started this season much, much better than their previous campaign and would hope that the international break doesn't break their momentum.

Wolfsburg

VfL Wolfsburg v FC Bayern Muenchen - Bundesliga
Wolfsburg are yet to keep a clean sheet

Wolfsburg sits 2nd in the Bundesliga points table with Hertha just below them due to the goal difference. Wolfsburg has scored 5 goals (2 against Schalke and 3 against Bayer Leverkusen) in the two league games they have played but have failed to keep a clean sheet, conceding a goal each in both their games.

Hertha travels to Wolfsburg after the international break and one the clubs is going to lose their perfect start to the season, or maybe even both.

There was drama right in the 1st match. Schalke equalised in the 85' and the game was headed for a draw. But a goal in the 94' from Ginczek denied that and gave his team full 3 points.

Bayern Munich

Sevilla FC v Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final Leg One
Can Bayern do the 'Invincibles' this season?

Did you really think that Bayern would not have started their campaign with back-to-back wins? They are on a different level altogether and it shouldn't be a surprise to see them lift the Bundesliga title for the 7th consecutive season.

The German leaders have scored 3 goals each in their opening games against Hoffenheim and Stuttgart and conceded just once against Hoffenheim.

There's no denying that they are favourites to lift the title once again but can they replicate Arsenal - go unbeaten the whole season or even better, win every single game?

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Barcelona Football Juventus FC Football Karim Benzema Lionel Messi Jurgen Klopp Thomas Tuchel Football Top 5/Top 10
Harsh Biyani
ANALYST
Sports makes the world a better place to live in! Football is love, Chelsea is life Feedbacks are always welcomed
Top 5 contenders for the European Golden boot this season
RELATED STORY
10 best value transfers of 2018
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that look set to continue dominating their...
RELATED STORY
Cities with most league titles in Europe's top 5 leagues
RELATED STORY
5 players who can top the European scorers chart in the...
RELATED STORY
4 Top Favourites To Win The Champions' League Title In...
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
5 superstars who could score more goals than Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 free transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
5 players who refused to play for their clubs
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us