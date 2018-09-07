10 clubs to have the perfect start to the season in Europe's top 5 leagues

The 1st of many international breaks is upon us. This is the perfect time to look back on the clubs who have had the perfect start to their season.

Not many clubs can boast about this. While some names may sound familiar, there are some that would come as a surprise.

It's still early, but having a 100% win record is something these clubs can be proud of. We would come back and review in the next international break as to how many clubs still have a flawless record.

Bundesliga

Hertha Berlin

Hertha are yet to concede a goal

The Bundesliga started a little later than the other top 5 leagues in Europe and as such, the clubs have only played 2 games so far.

Just last season, Hertha started the season with back-to-back defeats. And now, they have started this season with back-to-back league wins.

In 2 league games, the east-German club has scored 3 goals, 1 against a newly promoted side Nurnberg and 2 against Schalke 04. It's still early stages in Germany, but Hertha has started this season much, much better than their previous campaign and would hope that the international break doesn't break their momentum.

Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg are yet to keep a clean sheet

Wolfsburg sits 2nd in the Bundesliga points table with Hertha just below them due to the goal difference. Wolfsburg has scored 5 goals (2 against Schalke and 3 against Bayer Leverkusen) in the two league games they have played but have failed to keep a clean sheet, conceding a goal each in both their games.

Hertha travels to Wolfsburg after the international break and one the clubs is going to lose their perfect start to the season, or maybe even both.

There was drama right in the 1st match. Schalke equalised in the 85' and the game was headed for a draw. But a goal in the 94' from Ginczek denied that and gave his team full 3 points.

Bayern Munich

Can Bayern do the 'Invincibles' this season?

Did you really think that Bayern would not have started their campaign with back-to-back wins? They are on a different level altogether and it shouldn't be a surprise to see them lift the Bundesliga title for the 7th consecutive season.

The German leaders have scored 3 goals each in their opening games against Hoffenheim and Stuttgart and conceded just once against Hoffenheim.

There's no denying that they are favourites to lift the title once again but can they replicate Arsenal - go unbeaten the whole season or even better, win every single game?

