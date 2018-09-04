Premier League 2018-19: The winners, losers and players to improve from Chelsea's perfect start to the season

Chelsea have won all 4 league games under Sarri

After a season to forget, Chelsea have gotten off to the best possible start. Winning all 4 games this season and convincingly. The Sarriball seems to have an immediate impact on the squad and you can clearly see that on the pitch.

More possession, new roles for players, free-flowing football...it's everything Chelsea fans have wanted. Sure there are still things to work on but so far the results have been positive and look like the Blues will have a great season.

As we head into the international break, let us look at the players that have benefitted, players that have lost and players that need to improve their game under Sarri.

Winners:

Pe﻿dro

Pedro has been one of Chelsea's best player so far

This season, Pedro has really hit the ground running right from the start. He had a good pre-season and has carried that form in the league. Four games in and Pedro has looked like a completely different player under Sarri.

The Spaniard signed a one-year contract extension recently and has gone on to score thrice in 4 games. Many might have thought Eden Hazard and Willian would be the first 2 wingers but Pedro had other plans.

He has been flourishing under Sarri on the right-hand side and has been clinical, which is huge given the fact that Chelsea, so far, don't have a goal-scoring threat up front.

Marcos Alonso

Are you not entertained by him?

Alonso undoubtedly has been Chelsea's key player so far this season. The defender was more of a wing-back and many had doubts whether he would be able to play in the back 4 in the Sarri system.

But he has proved everyone wrong and has thrived under that role. Yes, he can still improve his defensive skills, which even Sarri acknowledged in a press conference, but make no mistake, the 27-year-old is having the form of his life.

Sarri praises Alonso's performances in August. Adds he can improve 'in the defensive phase' but he's not worried about him #cfc — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) August 31, 2018

The Spaniard has 2 goals and 2 assist to his name so far and at this form, this is just the beginning. So if you don't have him in you FPL squad, why are you even playing?

