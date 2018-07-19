3 reasons why Chelsea should sign Gonzalo Higuain

Harsh Biyani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 5.00K // 19 Jul 2018, 18:30 IST

A wise move by Chelsea?

So before we get into the reasons, let's just be clear that there are better options than Higuain. I know it doesn't make sense buying a 30 year old striker when the club has young strikers at their disposal.

Higuain is more of a short-term solution. He will soon turn 31 and has 2 or maybe 3 years at max before he starts turning to MLS or China or Japan. So then why would Chelsea buy Higuain only to again invest in another striker after 2 or 3 seasons?

Moreover, I feel that most fans are more concerned about his price tag, which is around €60m. But given the fact that the market is overpriced, there's only so much one can do.

Let us forget the price for a moment and focus on why Chelsea are interested in the striker.

#3 Ideal for the Premier League

Higuain would like to prove himself in the PL before he retires

Given the frustrating form of Alvaro Morata, and the fact Michy Batshuyi is yet to blossom into a complete striker, Higuain is an upgrade to the current options Chelsea have at their disposal.

Not to forget Giroud who is good in the air, physically strong, holds up play, but lacks finishing ability. That's where the Argentine striker will make the difference when on the pitch.

The 30 year old has played top level football for years and knows where the back of the net is. Last season, Chelsea's top scorer was Eden Hazard with 17 league goals in all competitions followed by Morata's 15 goals. Michy scored 10 and Giroud after making a switch from Arsenal to Chelsea in the January transfer window scored 5 goals.

That clearly shows that the Blues lack a player who is able to score goals. Someone like Diego Costa. Ever since he left, Chelsea has not been able to replace him. Morata started well but injury issues pulled him back.

You cannot compete for the Premier League and other competitions without a goal scoring striker. Simple as!

