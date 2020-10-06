10 deadline day transfers you may have missed

As usual, deadline day was full of twists, turns and excitement, with football clubs across Europe going at it all guns blazing to make reinforcements to their squads before the transfer window slammed shut.

While struggling Manchester United made two great additions to their team in the form of Alex Telles from Porto and Edinson Cavani as a free agent, Arsenal also bolstered their ranks by signing Thomas Partey.

Amidst the hurly-burly, you may have missed out on some of the other intriguing moves made during the day. But fear not, we have you covered. Here are some of the other interesting transfers that happened on deadline day. Expectedly, many are season-long loan deals, a transaction preferred by many clubs in these days of financial crisis and uncertainty.

#10 Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina to Juventus)

Federico Chiesa.

We start with an enigmatic move. Winger Federico Chiesa is definitely one of the brightest prospects of the Italian game and Juventus picked him up from Fiorentina for a reported €10 million, 2-year loan deal that can become a permanent move in the future after an additional €40 million is paid.

His versatility and ability to play on either wing can be of great value to the fledgeling system that Andrea Pirlo is working on currently.

#9 Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal to Hertha Berlin)

Advertisement

Matteo Guendouzi.

Once Arsenal's blue-eyed boy in a season of troubles, the midfielder fell out of favour with Mikel Arteta after his frequent flare-ups on the pitch. Arsenal were keen to offload Matteo Guendouzi they found a willing suitor in German club Hertha Berlin, who wanted a midfield option.

Excited to be back on the pitch and defend the colors of @HerthaBSC ! Let’s go ! 🔵⚪️ #HaHoHe pic.twitter.com/gqwg6xx7k8 — Matteo Guendouzi (@MatteoGuendouzi) October 5, 2020

Can Guendouzi marry his talent to more maturity and revitalise his career in the Bundesliga? Only time will tell.

#8 Raphinha (Rennes to Leeds United)

Leeds United capped off a sensational summer with the capture of Raphinha

Advertisement

Leeds United, under the legendary Marcelo Bielsa, have made a stunning start to the Premier League season after their much-awaited return. There have been goals galore and the attacking football on display has been breathtaking, with Leeds showing they are capable of rubbing shoulders with the big boys with aplomb.

Brazilian winger Raphinha's addition to their attacking arsenal will only help their stock rise. Raphinha, who joined from Ligue 1 side Rennes, was picked up for £17 million on a four-year deal.