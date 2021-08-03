10 most expensive transfers since the COVID-19 outbreak

The COVID-19 outbreak last year forced the suspension of all major leagues across the continent, with the season completed months later in front of empty stands.

The absence of fans in stadiums meant huge losses in revenue for clubs, which also negatively impacted their spending in the transfer market. With the pandemic wrecking clubs' finances, loan deals became the flavor of the season as teams struggled to balance their books.

As a result, big-money transfers were few and far between, something that has been the case in this transfer window too. Nevertheless, there have been a few clubs that haven't hesitated to splurge, snapping up their big-money targets, albeit at lower prices, because of the pandemic-induced economic slowdown.

On that note, here's a look at the ten most expensive transfers completed by clubs since the COVID-19 outbreak last year:

#10 Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) - €50.2 million

Leicester City's Premier League-winning defender Ben Chilwell was snapped up by Chelsea last summer.

The left-back hit the ground running in his new surroundings. Chilwell played over 40 games in all competitions even as the Blues saw a managerial change midseason.

The 24-year-old was a key presence at both ends of the pitch, racking up a career-best five league assists and three goals to help Chelsea finish in the Champions League places.

4 - Ben Chilwell has equalled his Premier League season-best tally of four assists, with the Chelsea defender having as many goal involvements in this campaign as 2019/20 (6 - 2 goals, 4 assists). Marauding. pic.twitter.com/6BV2GeF7cm — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 28, 2020

Playing his first Champions League campaign in four years, Chilwell scored a goal in ten games as Chelsea won the competition for the second time in their history. Chilwell, though, did not get a game for England at Euro 2020, as Luke Shaw was the first-choice left-back.

#9 Timo Werner (Chelsea) - €53 million

Chelsea beat Liverpool and Manchester City to the signature of Timo Werner last summer. The Blues also took advantage of the fall in the market value of the Leipzig striker by about €30 million, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a promising start to life at Stamford Bridge, the free-scoring Werner endured an uncharacteristically long goal drought. But the 25-year-old managed to keep his place in the XI, thanks to his goal-creating prowess.

Werner was a pale shadow of his proflic goalscoring self at Leipzig, with the striker scoring a whopping 22 fewer league goals in the Premier League than the 28 he racked up at Leipzig in the Bundesliga the season before. Nevertheless, Werner produced a strong ending, racking up double-digit goals and assist tallies in all competitions in his first season in English football.

22 - Timo Werner has been directly involved in 22 goals in all competitions this season (12 goals & 10 assists), the most of any Chelsea player. The previous Chelsea player to both score and assist 10+ goals in a season was Eden Hazard in 2018-19 (21G & 17A). Clutch. #CHERMA pic.twitter.com/dyTt86jL00 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 5, 2021

Nevertheless, Werner's low goal output is cause for concern for Tuchel ahead of the new season, with the Chelsea manager admitting that his compatriot needs to be 'more decisive' in dangerous areas.

#8 Ben White (Arsenal) - €58.5 million

Ben White was an integral part of the Leeds United team that finished a creditable ninth in the Premier League last season on their return to the English top flight after more than a decade.

The 23-year-old centre-back played all but two league games last campaign, impressing enough to be swooped up by Arsenal this summer. The Englishman registered the most ball carries ending in take-ons in the Premier League last season.

18 - Ben White made 18 ball carries that ended in a take-on in the Premier League last season; the most of any centre back in the competition. Silky. pic.twitter.com/hAS62WcKRH — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 30, 2021

White's arrival could rejuvenate a leaky Arsenal backline that put paid to their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League or Europa League last season.

#7 Miralem Pjanic (Barcelona) - €60 million

Miralem Pjanic arrived at Barcelona last summer as part of a swap deal that involved Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo going the other way to join Juventus.

However, Pjanic has not had the kind of impact at Camp Nou which he was expected to. The Bosnian midfielder failed to score or assist in any competition and generally struggled to break into the Barcelona first team.

16 - Miralem #Pjanic has scored 16 Direct Free Kick Goals since his debut in the top-5 European Leagues in 2007/08: only Lionel Messi (39) and Cristiano Ronaldo (29) have more in this period. Back? pic.twitter.com/SaCiwAUKq7 — OptaPaolo 🏆 (@OptaPaolo) July 17, 2021

A year on after an underwhelming first campaign at Barcelona, the free-kick specialist is reportedly on his way back to Juventus.

