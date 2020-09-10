10 fastest players in the Premier League

The English Premier League is the richest football league on the planet and is also renowned for its physical style of play.

There are no barometers, though, to measure the physicality quotient, which is why the Premier League being the toughest and most demanding league in the world is generally a subjective perception.

However, the pace of football in the Premier League can be relentless. With fans going gaga over rivetting end-to-end action, teams are required to have fast players who can shift the game from one end to the other in no time. For that reason, many technically-gifted players have struggled to adapt to the Premier League.

Ten fastest players in the Premier League

Nevertheless, the Premier League has been graced by some of the most skilful players to have ever played the game of football. But owing to its fast-paced nature, the Premier League, unsurprisingly, features a bevvy of fast players who may not look out of place in athletics competitions like the 100-metre race.

On that note, let us have a look at the ten fastest players in the Premier League.

#10: Phil Foden (Manchester City) - 23.07mph

Phil Foden

20-year-old Phil Foden started his professional career with Manchester City in the summer of 2016 but only came into his own last season when he scored eight goals in a career-best 38 appearances in all competitions for the Cityzens.

The left-footed midfielder is renowned for his versatility that allows him to be deployed in a plethora of positions such as wing-back or right-midfield.

Foden, who is widely tipped to take over the role of club-legend David Silva, was clocked at 23.07 mph in a Premier League game against Aston Villa in October last year.

#9: Fred (Manchester United) - 23.17mph

Fred

The Brazilian Fred arrived in the Premier League in the summer of 2018. Manchester United acquired the services of the three-time Ukrainian League winner from Shakhtar Donetsk to bolster their midfield.

The 27-year-old played a whopping 48 games in all competitions last season while mostly featuring in a deep-lying central midfield role.

He is comfortable with both feet and has an impressive forward contribution. Fred is also renowned for his physicality and speed. He averaged 2.9 tackles per game while playing for Shakhtar. In United colours, the Brazilian was timed at 23.17mph in a Premier League game against Everton in December last year.

#8: Shane Long (Southampton) - 23.21mph

Shane Long

Southampton's Shane Long is a veteran of the Premier League, having featured in over 300 games in the competition for three different clubs.

However, goals have been hard to come by for the Irish striker who has played in 13 different Premier League seasons but has scored ten goals in a season only once.

Nevertheless, opposition teams have a tough time catching Long who is renowned for his pace. Only three seasons ago, the Irishman was the Premier League's fastest player.

Three years later, his pace may have dropped a bit, but in a Premier League game against Newcastle last year, Long was clocked at 23.21mph.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the Irishman holds the record of scoring the fastest goal in Premier League history.

9 December 2000 📅@LedleyKing's effort against Bradford City after 9.82 seconds was the fastest #PL goal...



...Until @ShaneLong7 struck in 7.69 seconds in #WATSOU! pic.twitter.com/FL7umnsPlg — Premier League (@premierleague) April 23, 2019

#7: Ainsley-Maitland Niles (Arsenal) - 23.27mph

Ainsley-Maitland Niles

Ainsley-Maitland Niles has scored only once in 53 Premier League games across five different seasons for Arsenal.

The Englishman, who was played in defence by Unai Emery, prefers to be deployed in midfield. However, Maitland Niles is renowned for his speed, even if versatility is not yet his forte.

"I'm a midfielder by trade, I'm not a defender and I get a lot of stick"



Ainsley Maitland-Niles admits he is learning in his role at full back and will play anywhere Arsenal want him to.



More: https://t.co/JxyrKYm0xC pic.twitter.com/GJUOetMCdZ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 19, 2019

During a Premier League game against Manchester City last year, the player was timed at 23.27mph.