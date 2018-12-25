10 footballers who can sign a pre-contract in January

Rikky Luiz FOLLOW ANALYST

David de Gea: His contract expires this summer

With the January transfer window fast approaching, clubs across Europe will be looking to improve their squads. There are a host of high-profile stars who would look to sort their futures this January – either by moving to a new club or sign a pre-contract with an interested club and move in the summer.

The players are allowed to sign a pre-contract with another club six months before the end of their current contract. The pre-contract ensures the new club signs the player on for free before other clubs step in to try and convince the player to join them instead.

Let's take a look at the 10 excellent footballers who can sign a pre-contract this January (as well as the clubs interested).

#10 David Luiz (Chelsea FC)

David Luiz missed only one game in the Premier League this season so far

We start this list with Chelsea's centre-back David Luiz. The Brazilian enjoyed quite a good season under Chelsea's new manager Maurizio Sarri. The Italian manager has managed to bring David Luiz back to life after the disappointing last season under Antonio Conte.

David Luiz forms a very dynamic duo with the German international, Antonio Rudiger in the heart of Chelsea's defence. He missed only one game in the Premier League this season so far and he also scored one goal in the derby match against Manchester City.

However, his future at the Stamford Bridge is still in doubt as his contract expires this summer. The Blues have a policy not to offer deals of longer than a year for squad members aged over 30. The latest reports say that he has refused to sign a one-year extension to his current contract and he will be free to discuss with other clubs from January onwards.

