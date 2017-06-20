10 footballers who made the worst career moves

A selection of players whose career decisions let them down.

@churchofthibaut by Nived Zenith Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jun 2017, 15:06 IST

Giovani Dos Santos had a time to forget with Spurs

One of the biggest elements in modern football is quite easily the transfers and the choices players make in terms of where they would ideally want to play. Transfers become a telling factor in a player’s future and is often forced due to a number of reasons including more playing time, money or simply the need for a fresh start in a new environment. In most cases, these decisions work out in their favour but there have also been instances where it turned out to be a disaster.

Sometimes these transfers propel players to new heights while the other side of the coin promises to completely derail a player’s chances of being at his best. Here we take a look at the players who made the worst transfer moves and sent their careers down a hole:

#10 Giovani dos Santos – Tottenham Hotspur

A lot was promised of a young Giovani dos Santos when he broke into the Barcelona first team in the 2007/08 season but failed to live up to the expectations from there on. Partly, it might have been a case of luck not working in his favour but add that to a disastrous £5.1 million move to Tottenham and there you have his career in a nutshell.

The Mexican was loaned out in three of the four seasons he spent at White Hart Lane and couldn’t manage to score a single goal for the club in his 15 appearances.

Probably a move forced in search of more playing time but looking back at it, he could have developed better under Pep Guardiola during his glory years at the Nou Camp. Dos Santos’ adventures took him back to Spain with Mallorca and Villareal but the player failed to fulfil his potential and is now currently playing in the MLS after joining LA Galaxy in 2015.