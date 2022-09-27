10 footballers with the worst attitude

Footballers are known to wear their hearts on their sleeves. They display their emotions on the pitch, both in victory and defeat. The expressive nature of some players, driven by their desire to win, can sometimes upset others around them.

Some of them also carry an air of superiority that stems from their excellence in the craft. While several players are praised for their attitude, there are also those who are condemned for their poor behavior.

On that note, here are 10 players who have the worst attitude in the game.

#10 Pierre van Hooijdonk

Chris Armas of the USA battles with Pierre Van Hooijdonk of Holland during the International Friendly match between Holland and USA at The Amsterdam Arena on February 18, 2004.

The ex-Dutch forward played for Benfica and Feyenoord. He was always a rather brazen figure, who got infamous for turning down the Celtic offer by saying:

"£7,000 for seven days may be enough for the poor to survive on, but not a world-class striker."

He cam under fire on several occasions for his attitude and his mercenary nature.

#9 Adel Taarabt

Adel Taarabt of QPR reacts after being shown the red card by Referee Mark Clattenburg for his second bookable offense during the Barclays Premier League match between Queens Park Rangers and Tottenham Hotspur at Loftus Road on April 21, 2012.

Adel Taarabt made a name for himself during his early years at Tottenham Hotspur for two reasons - his imperious dribbling skills and his poor attitude. It continued down the same road after he made his switch to Queens Park Rangers as well.

He had a brilliant season, where Taarabt scored 19 goals in 44 games for QPR. It helped them win the title, but Taarabt's brilliance was short-lived. His temper tantrums and unfit physique displeased managers, and the player failed to make the most of his career.

Ricardo Quaresma of Portugal looks on before the FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 Group A match between Portugal and Mexico at Kazan Arena on June 18, 2017.

In his early days, Ricardo Quaresma not only had the talent but also the execution to rival Cristiano Ronaldo. However, while one has gone on to become a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, the other has been lost in obscurity.

The simple difference between the two was that of attitude. While Ronaldo relentlessly worked on his game to become better every day, Quaresma rested on his laurels, and his vanity in his pride proved to be the winger's downfall.

His work ethic, personality and team spirit irked several managers.

William Gallas and Nicolas Anelka of France prepare to walk onto the pitch during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Group A match between Uruguay and France at Green Point Stadium on June 11, 2010, in Cape Town, South Africa.

Infamously nicknamed 'Le Sulk', Nicolas Anelka was termed a moody forward as early as 1999. He was charged with being lazy, disruptive and uninterested in the team involvements, all of which led to his moniker 'Le Sulk.'

Nicolas Anelka has had a colorful journey in football, playing for multiple big clubs across Europe. However, the other side of the coin will reveal that it was his poor attitude which led to him not settling in at any club, despite getting plenty of chances.

His ugly rant at France national team's headcoach Raymond Domenech at the 2010 World Cup summed up his disappointing career.

#6 Mido

Mido of Egypt kisses the trophy after his country wins The African Cup of Nations Final between Egypt and Ivory Coast at The Cairo International Stadium on February 10, 2006, in Cairo.

Another talented player who lost his cool way more often than required. While his personality was a big part of his game as a blockbuster character on the pitch, it also led to his downfall.

Consistency in football is key to sustained success and Mido's fiery attitude extinguished his own chances of becoming a top quality footballer. His comments about what makes a star clearly showed why he was never ready to be just another regular player:

"In Egypt, we have a saying: 'In order to become a star, you mustn't become like water'," he said in a recent interview. Water is something very ordinary but if you want to achieve any high goals, you must now and then be noticed. You can't behave like the rest."

His outburst at Ajax is perhaps the best documented case of his ill-managed attitude.

#5 Adriano

Adriano of Inter Milan controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League, Round of Last 16, First Leg match between Inter Milan and Manchester United at the San Siro Stadium on February 24, 2009.

A talent like no other, Adriano was destined for success if only he could have managed his inconsistency issues on the pitch. His situation was best summed by Luis Figo, who said:

"Adriano is the classic example of how to destroy your talent. Talent is secondary though if you do not balance it with dedication and professionalism - two things he completely lacked."

The Brazilian forward missed several games due to multiple issues and a career that should have shone brightly in Europe was lost in the darkness of negativity.

#4 Zakaria Bakkali

Zakaria Bakkali of PSV in action during the First Leg, 3rd Qualifying Round UEFA Champions League match between PSV Eindhoven and SV Zulte Waregem at Philips Stadion on July 30, 2013, in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

Talented as he was, Zakaria Bakkali had several other issues that stopped him from becoming a world-class footballer. Having joined PSV as a teenager, he scored his first senior hat-trick at the age of 17.

However, Bakkali's habit of picking fights with other players mixed with his bad attitude resulted in him getting banned from the first team squad. It got worse after more issues cropped up which led to him being forbidden from training with the reserve team as well.

#3 Hatem Ben Arfa

Hatem Ben Arfa of Stade Rennais FC in action during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Second Leg match between Arsenal and Stade Rennais at Emirates Stadium on March 14, 2019.

What is it with talented French attackers lacking discipline in football?

Ben Arfa was world-class in every sense of the word. What he lacked, however, was mentality. His motivation or rather the lack of it, was evident to every onlooker.

Despite being able to glide past players with absurd ease, Arfa was often found sulking on the wings, slowing down the game and unwilling to help the team.

Hull City boss Steve Bruce and Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew both tried to get the best out of him but to no avail.

#2 El Hadji Diouf

El-Hadji Diouf of Blackburn Rovers argues with Youssouf Mulumbu of West Bromwich Albion during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers at The Hawthorns on December 28, 2010.

El Hadji Diouf is synonymous with football controversy. His negative attitude first came to light during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His habit of complaining about the slightest of incidents, headstrong attitude in every situation, and temperamental issues led to the player's downfall.

He failed to deliver on a consistent basis due to his inability to manage his emotions on the pitch.

#1 Mario Balotelli

Mario Balotelli of Liverpool walks on the pitch before the UEFA Europa League Round of 32-second leg match between Besiktas JK and Liverpool FC on February 26, 2015, in Istanbul.

The king of controversy and poor attitude in football goes to perhaps the most talented player of the lot - Mario Balotelli.

The Italian forward had the ability to have the footballing world at his feet but instead his lack of maturity led to him being a player shipped around by clubs fed up of his attitude.

Balotelli lacked discipline, consistency and professionalism and made up for it (as long as he could) with flash moments of brilliance. His ineffective and uninterested look did not help his cause when the tide turned against him.

