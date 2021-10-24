10 foreign players with most goals in Premier League history

The Premier League is the richest football league in the world, and arguably the most competitive one as well. That has helped attract some of the best players in the world to grace the competition over the years.

The Premier League's popularity and competitiveness has seen many quality foreign players arrive on English shores to ply their trade. Many of them, especially goalscorers, have found success in the competition, and have had their names firmly etched in Premier League folklore.

On that note, here's a look at the ten foreign players with the most goals in the Premier League. Some of them are still active in the competition. Without further ado, let's get started.

Note: All stats are as per transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.

Premier League: Foreigners with the highest goals in the competition

#10 Sadio Mane (Senegal) - 100 goals

Sadio Mane (in yellow) has been a prolific goalscorer in the Premier League.

Sadio Mane has been one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League. He has evolved into a world-class winger since arriving at Liverpool from Southampton in the summer of 2016.

Mane has scored exactly 100 goals in the competition and has also bagged 44 assists. All but 21 of these strikes have come for Liverpool. His last strike for Liverpool in the competition made the 29-year-old the latest entrant in the Premier League's 100-goal club. Incredibly, none of his goals in the English top flight have been penalties.

Squawka Football @Squawka Sadio Mané has now scored 100 Premier League goals and not a single one of them has been from the penalty spot.One for the purists. 🧘 Sadio Mané has now scored 100 Premier League goals and not a single one of them has been from the penalty spot.One for the purists. 🧘 https://t.co/GIotBYsDCA

The Senegal international has scored at least ten goals in each of his seven full seasons in the Premier League. He played a key role in Liverpool's 2019-20 Premier League triumph, scoring 18 goals. He is already up to five goals in eight games this season.

#9 Didier Drogba (Cote d'Ivoire) - 104

Didier Drogba was a prolific goalscorer in the Premier League.

Didier Drogba is one of the finest goalscorers to have graced the Premier League. The former Cote d'Ivoire international scored over 100 goals in the competition during a hugely successful nine-season stint with Chelsea.

A quintessential goal poacher in the penalty box, Drogba was a nightmare for opposition defenders, thanks to his physicality, strength and ability on the ball. He played a key role in Chelsea's four Premier League triumphs, scoring 55 goals across these campaigns.

The 43-year-old is a two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner. In 2012, he became the first African player to score 100 goals in the competition, a feat emulated by only two other players since then.

#8 Mohamed Salah (Egypt) - 104

Mohamed Salah is a Premier League phenomenon.

Mohamed Salah has taken the Premier League by storm since his return to the competition in 2017. He had spent a forgettable two-season stint with Chelsea in early 2010s.

The Liverpool winger has been on a tear since landing at the club, scoring 102 league goals. He has scored at least 19 times in each of his last four campaigns. Salah is already up to seven goals this campaign, with his third making him only the second African player to score 100 times in the Premier League.

The two-time Golden Boot winner was one of the key players in Liverpool's 2019-20 Premier League triumph, scoring 19 goals and also bagging ten assists.

#7 Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) - 116

Romelu Lukaku has scored over 100 Premier League goals.

Romelu Lukaku is one of the most prolific goalscorers in the game at the moment. The 2020-21 Serie A winner hit the ground running on his return to Premier League leaders Chelsea this summer, scoring on his second debut for the club.

Lukaku has scored over 100 goals in the competition for four different clubs, with most of his goals (68) coming for Everton. He has also netted 28 times for Manchester United, 17 times for West Bromwich Albion and thrice for his current club.

The Belgian international recently scored a brace in Chelsea's 600th match win in the Premier League, making the Blues only the second team to achieve this milestone.

Although he has drawn blanks in his last four league games, Lukaku is expected to regain his mojo as Chelsea seek their first Premier League title in five years.

