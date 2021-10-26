10 goalkeepers with most clean sheets in Premier League history

The Premier League has been graced by many world-class players across positions over the years.

In football, attackers generally garner most of the spotlight due to their exploits up front. However, there has been an increased emphasis on quality defenders and goalkeepers recently. That's because while goals win matches, a good rearguard and a quality goalkeeper helps win titles and championships.

The Premier League has had several fine shotstoppers who have played key roles in title-winning teams by pulling off clutch saves and keeping clean sheets. On that note, here's a look at the ten goalkeepers with the most clean sheets in Premier League history.

Note: All stats are as per premierleague.com.

#10 Peter Schmeichel - 128

Peter Schmeichel kept over 100 Premier League clean sheets.

Peter Schmeichel is one of the most successful goalkeepers in the history of the Premier League.

The five-time Premier League winner made over 300 appearances in the competition with three different clubs, keeping over 100 clean sheets. Unsurprisingly, most of these shutouts came during his hugely successful seven-season stint with Manchester United in the 90s.

The continental treble and Euro' 92 winner is the first goalkeeper in Premier League history to score a goal. Despite Schmeichel's effort, Aston Villa lost that game.

Premier League @premierleague #OnThisDay 🗣 "Some strike!"2️⃣0️⃣ years ago today, Peter Schmeichel became the first 'keeper to score a goal in the #PL 🗣 "Some strike!"2️⃣0️⃣ years ago today, Peter Schmeichel became the first 'keeper to score a goal in the #PL 🧤#OnThisDay https://t.co/BeqGnpN16v

Schmeichel kept his last Premier League clean sheet during his only season at Manchester City in 2002-03.

#9 Edwin van der Sar - 132

Edwin van der Sar (left) is a Premier League legend.

Edwin van der Sar is another legendary goalkeeper to have graced the Premier League.

The four-time Premier League winner played over 300 Premier League games with two different clubs. Van der Sar racked up over 100 clean sheets in the competition for Manchester United, with whom he won all his four league titles.

During his six-season stint at Old Trafford, the lanky Dutchman kept a Premier League-record 14 consecutive clean sheets. It's a record that still stands to this day.

Squawka Football @Squawka ON THIS DAY: In 2009, Edwin van der Sar recorded his 14th clean sheet in a row in the Premier League.A record that still stands to this day for a goalkeeper. 😍 ON THIS DAY: In 2009, Edwin van der Sar recorded his 14th clean sheet in a row in the Premier League.A record that still stands to this day for a goalkeeper. 😍 https://t.co/UrExhNINQl

Van der Saar kept his final Premier League clean sheet against Everton in United's triumphant 2010-11 campaign.

#8 Tim Howard - 132

Tim Howard kept plenty of clean sheets in the Premier League.

Tim Howard is one of the best foreign goalkeepers to have played in the Premier League. He played almost 400 Premier League games for three different clubs during his 13-season stint in the competition.

The retired American international kept over 100 clean sheets in the competition during his decade-long stint at Everton. He kept at least ten clean sheets in seven seasons during this period, with his best of 17 coming in the 2008-09 campaign.

Goal @goal 👤 696 games

⛔️ 227 clean sheets

🇺🇸 121 international capsEnjoy your retirement, Tim Howard. 👏 👤 696 games

⛔️ 227 clean sheets

🇺🇸 121 international capsEnjoy your retirement, Tim Howard. 👏 https://t.co/0tiNJMlAEO

Although he never won the Premier League, Howard kept his final clean sheet in the competition against Norwich City on the final day of the 2015-16 season.

#7 Brad Friedel - 132

Brad Friedel had a successful stint in the Premier League.

Brad Friedel is another legendary foreign goalkeeper who graced the Premier League. Like Van der Sar and Howard, Friedel also kept exactly 132 clean sheets in the competition.

During his successful nearly two-decade-long stint in the competition, Friedel played exactly 450 games for four different clubs. He is one of the few goalkeepers to have kept a clean sheet in the first three decades of the Premier League..

Premier League @premierleague American goalkeepers Tim Howard and Brad Friedel both kept 132 clean sheets - tied for the 7th-most in PL history American goalkeepers Tim Howard and Brad Friedel both kept 132 clean sheets - tied for the 7th-most in PL history https://t.co/4a9oGtU4FH

Friedel is one of a handful of goalscoring goalkeepers in Premier League history. Unfortunately, moments after his equalizing goal in a 2003-04 game against Charlton Athletic, Bolton Wanderers conceded an injury-time winner to lose a five-goal thriller.

The American's final Premier League clean sheet came for Tottenham Hotspur in 2013-14; it was also his last game in the English top flight.

