10 greatest football derbies of all time

Naveen Ravi Joseph
Top 5 / Top 10
1.62K   //    08 Nov 2018, 19:30 IST

Some the greatest rivalries in football are also local derbies
Some the greatest rivalries in football are also local derbies

A derby in football is considered a rivalry between two teams from the city. The proximity of the two clubs plays a huge part in this rivalry as it often divides friends and family.

There are numerous derbies spread across the football world known for several factors including the success of the clubs involved, the matchday atmosphere and the fan fights. Sometimes, the matches between the two teams decide the title race.

As the rivalries in question are between clubs from the same city, it doesn’t feature renowned rivalries like Liverpool vs Manchester United or the El Clasico. However, it still features some spectacular rivalries.

#10 Derby della Madonnina - AC Milan vs Inter Milan

Derby della Madonnina - AC Milan vs Inter Milan
Derby della Madonnina - AC Milan vs Inter Milan

The Derby della Madonnina features two of Italy’s biggest clubs AC Milan and Inter Milan. The two historic clubs have racked up 36 Scudettos and 10 Champions League title between them over the years.

AC Milan was the first club to play in the Italian top flight but in 1908, the clubs split following a dispute over the signing of foreign players. The first derby was held in the same year and Milan emerged victoriously.

The 1960s was a spectacular era in the history of the rivalry between the two clubs that share the San Siro. Both clubs had a superstar each from Italy. Inter with Sandro Mazzola and Milan with Gianni Rivera.

The Milan clubs had their respective periods of success and have each won 18 league titles. However, Milan leads Inter on the European front with seven titles compared to Inter’s three.

There have been 222 official matches between the two teams with Inter winning 79 games while Milan has 67 victories.

Despite the rivalry, several players have gone on to play for both clubs and there have been direct transfers between the clubs. Some notable players to represent both clubs include Roberto Baggio, Edgar Davids, Patrick Vieira, Leonardo Bonucci, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Hernan Crespo, Clarence Seedorf, Christian Vieri, Andrea Pirlo and Ronaldo Nazario.

Naveen Ravi Joseph
FEATURED WRITER
Human with usual problems and unusual passion for sports.
