10 greatest Liverpool players of all time

Liverpool are the most decorated club in English football. The club, founded in 1892, has won a record 48 titles in all competitions, which is three more than any other club in the country.

Last season, the Anfield giants won their first English top-flight title in over three decades, their first in the Premier League era, to go three titles clear of Manchester United, the next most successful club in the country in terms of titles won.

The most successful club in English football history.



48 trophies 🌟 pic.twitter.com/had4qiDn0L — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) June 26, 2020

In the last two decades or so, Liverpool may have ceded ground to other domestic rivals like the two Manchester clubs, Chelsea and Arsenal but they were the dominant side in England and Europe during large swathes of the 80s.

10 greatest Liverpool players in football history

In the 20th century, Liverpool have been graced by some of the biggest names in world football like Xabi Alonso, Fernando Torres, John Arne Riise and, more recently, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Virgil Van Dijk.

However, some of the best players to have turned up for the club played during the glorious 80s decade when Liverpool were arguably at their most dominant best in their history.

#10 Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher was one of football's few one-club men, a rarity in the modern game. He played senior club football only for Liverpool during a 17-year-long distinguished career that spanned over 700 games in all competitions.

Advertisement

The full-back, who later transitioned to the centre of defence, has played the most Premier League games (508) than any Liverpool player.

11/01 - On this day in 1997, Jamie Carragher made his league debut for Liverpool against West Ham - he's played more Premier League games for the Reds than any other player (508). Dawn. pic.twitter.com/ubOireU5FS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 11, 2020

Carragher won 11 domestic and continental honours with Liverpool - a tally that includes two FA Cup and one Champions League title - but a Premier League title is conspicuous by its absence.

A strong, versatile and rather old-fashioned centre-back who was renowned for his tackling prowess, tactical intelligence and positional awareness, Carragher has been described by Chelsea legend Didier Drogba as one who always played the game hard but fair:

"I would say Jamie Carragher was the most difficult one in terms of aggression, but he was always fair."

Carragher, on his part, complimented the Ivorian for changing the perception of a striker.

"Looking back, I think Drogba changed perceptions about what a striker could do and the way in which a team could be shaped. Many times, he did the job of two players, and it allowed his managers at Chelsea to change the team around him."

#9 Phil Neal

Phil Neal

Phil Neil is the most decorated player in Liverpool history, winning 22 trophies for the club during a glorious 11-year stint at Anfield, a tally that included as many as eight league titles and four in the European Cup.

The right-back, who featured in four of Liverpool six triumphs in the European Cup (now called the Champions League), made 595 appearances in all competitions after joining the club in the summer of 1974.

47. Phil Neal: Liverpool’s most decorated player of all time. 22 trophies including 8 league titles and 4 European Cups (FOUR!!) pic.twitter.com/5kx9BZCplY — Dave Will (@davewi11) February 3, 2018

Neil was a 17-year-old playing non-league football with Wellingborough in 1968 when he was spotted by Northampton. The versatile player even pulled on a goalkeeper's shirt in a 1973-74 game against Rotherham before Liverpool came calling.

The player exhibited his versatility at Liverpool, often slotting in at left-back before making the right-back position his own as the Anfield club picked up league and league cup doubles galore in the 80s that included the treble of league, league cup and European cup in 1983-84.

Liverpool won a hat-trick of top-flight titles in 1982-84, Neil's fifth, sixth and seventh at the club before the infamous Heysel tragedy happened with Neil at the helm. A year later, the player won an eighth league title with Liverpool.

Besides sharing penalty-taking duties at the club, Neil was a player far ahead of his time as attacking full-backs who also scored goals were an unknown commodity in the game.

#8 Kevin Keegan

Kevin Keegan

Kevin Keegan began his professional career as a midfielder with Scunthorpe United before joining Liverpool as a twenty-year-old in 1971.

However, the player's prowess up front soon saw him get transitioned to a centre-forward. In a glorious six-season stay at Anfield, Keegan scored 100 goals and provided 56 assists in over 300 games in all competitions as Liverpool won three English league titles, two UEFA Cups, one European Cup and one FA Cup title.

43. Kevin Keegan: Explosive striker who left Anfield after scoring One hundred goals, winning three League Championships, the European Cup, the FA Cup and two UEFA Cups. pic.twitter.com/0AqL6RT9my — Dave Will (@davewi11) February 3, 2018

It was Keegan's brace in the first leg of the 1973 UEFA Cup final against Borussia Monchengladbach that laid the platform for Liverpool's first European success.

Although the striker missed a penalty in that game, Liverpool had done enough to seal a convincing 3-0 win before a 0-2 defeat in the return leg meant that the Anfield club won their first-ever European title.

#7 Graeme Souness

Graeme Souness

Graeme Souness arrived as a part of a three-member Scottish contingent at Liverpool in 1978 after the club had won the first of six European Cup titles.

In a successful seven-season stint at Anfield, the central midfielder scored 52 goals in 325 appearances and won 12 trophies that included five league triumphs, three European Cups and four league cups.

As the Liverpool captain, Souness lifted the treble of league, league cup and European Cup in 1983-84 and scored one of the penalties in the shootout win over AS Roma.

27. Graeme Souness: Treble-winning captain and renowned leader. Less renowned manager. pic.twitter.com/YDCUXDU9UU — Dave Will (@davewi11) February 5, 2018