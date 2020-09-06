10 highest-paid players in the Bundesliga

The German Bundesliga is one of the most-watched football leagues in Europe. That is evident from the fact that over 43,000 fans on average graced Bundesliga games (before the COVID-19 outbreak) during the 2019-20 edition of the competition.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, the Bundesliga's two biggest clubs, had average attendance figures of 81,000 and 75,000 last season. Perhaps, not surprisingly, the two clubs have won the last 11 Bundesliga titles between them (Bayern - 9, Dortmund - 2) and also have the two highest average player salaries in the league.

In fact, Bayern Munich's average player salary of $8.12 million (€6.86 million), the highest in the Bundesliga, was surpassed by only Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus, Paris St. Germain and Manchester City in Europe's top five leagues last season.

Ten highest-paid players in the Bundesliga:

Bayern Munich players feature prominently in the list of the Bundesliga's most well-paid players. On that note, let us have a look at the German top-flight's ten highest earners in terms of weekly wages.

# 10: Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich) - €153,400 per week

Kingsley Coman

After arriving from Juventus on loan in the summer of 2015, Kingsley Coman spent two seasons at Bayern Munich before the Bavarian giants made his deal permanent.

The 24-year-old French winger has been an integral part of Bayern Munich's success over the years. He notably scored the lone goal in the Champions League final against Paris St. Germain that delivered Bayern Munich's sixth title in the continental competition and confirmed their second 'treble' in seven years.

After making his professional debut against the French champions, life indeed came a full circle for Coman when he scored the winner against his boyhood club.

Advertisement

🗓️ Kingsley Coman made his professional debut for PSG as a 16-year-old back in 2013 and played four times over two seasons.



⚽️ Tonight, he's scored against them for Bayern Munich in the Champions League final.#UCLfinal | #UCL | #PSGFCB pic.twitter.com/PNo00uFXLs — Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) August 23, 2020

Coman is renowned for his dribbling ability and explosive pace. The winger is adept in playing in a variety of attacking roles but prefers to operate down the left wing, which allows him to cut onto his stronger right foot.

The 24-year-old Frenchman, who has a market value of €20 million, earns around €153,400 a week with the German champions and is contracted with the club till 2023.

# 9: Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) - €155,000 per week

Axel Witsel

Borussia Dortmund's defensive midfielder Axel Witsel is Borussia Dortmund's fourth-highest paid player in the club and the tenth highest in the Bundesliga.

The 31-year-old Belgian, who earns €155000 a week at Dortmund, scored four goals in 28 games in the German top-flight last season as BVB finished second behind Bayern Munich to qualify for the Champions League.

However, the Belgian was more effective at the other end of the pitch as he made 1.05 tackles and 1.24 interceptions per 90 minutes in last season's Bundesliga.

Axel Witsel | 2019/20 Bundesliga | Defensive Action Coverage#AskSquawka | @ftblGaetan pic.twitter.com/XehUuYZfrx — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 22, 2020

Witsel is contracted with Dortmund till 2022 after joining the club in the summer of 2018. He has a current market value of €21.5 million.

#8: Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) - €190,000 per week

Mats Hummels

Mats Hummels, widely regarded as one of the top defenders in the game, returned to Borussia Dortmund after spending three seasons at Bayern Munich.

📝 DEAL DONE: Mats Hummels has joined Dortmund from Bayern Munich for a fee of £33.8m including add-ons. (Source: @BvB) pic.twitter.com/GmHkpj7njP — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 19, 2019

The no-nonsense centre-back, renowned for his physicality, tackling and aerial prowess, played all but three of Dortmund's Bundesliga games last season as he helped BVB to a creditable second-placed finish.

The 31-year-old Hummels earns €190,000 a week at Dortmund and has a current market value of €24 million.

#7: Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) - €210,000 per week

Marco Reus

The injury-prone attacking midfielder, Marco Reus, has been a mainstay for Borussia Dortmund since his arrival at the club in the summer of 2012.

The 31-year-old is known for his versatility and shooting ability, something he has demonstrated in abundance for BVB over the years. Reus has scored 91 goals in 182 Bundesliga games for Borussia Dortmund, an impressive return of a goal every two games by a player who is not an out-an-out striker.

Reus has had a goal contribution of 138 (127 goals and eight assists) in the Bundesliga since 2009, which is the most by any Dortmund player in the competition.

71 - Since his debut in November 2009, Marco #Reus (138) is the only #BVB midfielder to be involved in more #Bundesliga goals than Mario #Götze (71). Farewell. #WOBBVB pic.twitter.com/xJR1cQLRJ2 — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) May 23, 2020

Not surprisingly, the attacking midfielder's weekly earnings of €210,000 per week is the most for a Dortmund player and the sixth-highest in the Bundesliga.