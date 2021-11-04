10 interesting stats from Matchday 4 | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Matchday 4 of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League continued to produce exhilarating action and goals galore.

Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Ajax continued their perfect starts to their campaigns to become the first four teams to reach the Round of 16. Elsewhere, Barcelona moved into second place in their group after opening their campaign with consecutive losses.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



Thrilling Champions League night ✅

Ajax & Liverpool book last-16 places 👏👏👏



🤔 Best performance?



#UCL ⏰ RESULTS ⏰Thrilling Champions League night ✅Ajax & Liverpool book last-16 places 👏👏👏🤔 Best performance? ⏰ RESULTS ⏰Thrilling Champions League night ✅Ajax & Liverpool book last-16 places 👏👏👏🤔 Best performance? #UCL

The fourth matchday of this season's competition also saw several imperious performances. Joao Cancelo provided a hat-trick of assists for Manchester City. A Cristiano Ronaldo brace helped Manchester United force a share of the spoils in Bergamo. Robert Lewandowski, Sebastien Haller and Christian Nkuku were also among the goals, while Karim Benzema netted a landmark strike.

On that note, here's a look at the ten most interesting stats from Matchday 4 of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League:

#10 Liverpool equal their longest unbeaten run in all competitions in four decades

Liverpool are on a roll this season.

Liverpool have been on a roll since the closing weeks of last season and are the only unbeaten team in the English top flight this campaign. The Reds extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 25 games with a clinical 2-0 Champions League win at home against ten-man Atletico Madrid.

The win not only qualified the Reds for the Round of 16, but also helped equal the club's joint-longest unbeaten run across competitions. Liverpool are now unbeaten in 25 games across competitions, their best unbeaten streak since 1982.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 25 - Liverpool are now unbeaten in 25 matches in all competitions (W18 D7), their joint-longest such run since they joined the Football League in 1893 (also a run of 25 in 1982). Mentality. 25 - Liverpool are now unbeaten in 25 matches in all competitions (W18 D7), their joint-longest such run since they joined the Football League in 1893 (also a run of 25 in 1982). Mentality. https://t.co/THYry4vCx6

During this period, they have won 18 games and drawn seven. Twelve of those wins have come this season.

#9 Jurgen Klopp becomes the 5th Liverpool manager to win 200 games across competitions

Jurgen Klopp has been immense at Liverpool.

Since arriving at Liverpool six years ago, Jurgen Klopp has transformed the fortunes of the club,

He has led the Reds to Champions League and Premier League triumphs in successive seasons. With the 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid at Anfield, the German became only the fifth Liverpool manager to win 200 games across competitions.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 200 - Tonight was Jürgen Klopp's 200th win in his 334th game in charge of Liverpool in all competitions, making him the fifth Reds manager to reach the landmark. Famous. 200 - Tonight was Jürgen Klopp's 200th win in his 334th game in charge of Liverpool in all competitions, making him the fifth Reds manager to reach the landmark. Famous. https://t.co/mPodVc0v6I

Klopp's team are unbeaten in 16 games across competitions this season and are in the midst of a club-record unbeaten streak.

#8 Real Madrid become the first team to score 1000 goals in the European Cup/Champions League

Real Madrid celebrated a landmark win on Wednesday.

Real Madrid have a rich pedigree in the European Cup/ Champions League. After a shock home defeat to competition debutants Sheriff on Matchday 2, the Merengues have reeled off consecutive wins to go atop their group.

Their 2-1 Matchday 4 win against Shakhtar Donetsk was a landmark one. Powered by a Karim Benzema brace, Madrid became the first team in European Cup/ Champions League history to score 1000 goals in the competition.

OptaJose @OptaJose 1000 - @realmadriden have become the first team in European Cup/ @ChampionsLeague history to reach 1000 goals scored in the competition (including qualifiers). King. 1000 - @realmadriden have become the first team in European Cup/@ChampionsLeague history to reach 1000 goals scored in the competition (including qualifiers). King. https://t.co/VWusZuZcQU

With 13 triumphs, including seven in the Champions League era, Real Madrid are the most successful club in the competition's history.

#7 Hakim Ziyech becomes the joint-most prolific Moroccan scorer in Champions League history

Hakim Ziyech is all smiles after netting Chelsea's winner.

Hakim Ziyech hasn't had the best of starts to his career at Chelsea since moving to the club last summer.

He has struggled to nail down a consistent place in the Blues' first team. However, he made the most of a rare start in Chelsea's Champions League game at Malmo on Matchday 4.

The former Ajax player netted the holders' winner, the lone goal of the game, to become the joint-most prolific Moroccan scorer in Champions League history.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



⚽️0⃣8⃣ Marouane Chamakh

⚽️0⃣8⃣ Hakim Ziyech

⚽️0⃣6⃣ Youssef En-Nesyri

⚽️0⃣4⃣ Achraf Hakim

⚽️0⃣4⃣ Nourredine Naybet



#UCL 🇲🇦 Top Moroccan scorers in Champions League era:⚽️0⃣8⃣ Marouane Chamakh⚽️0⃣8⃣ Hakim Ziyech⚽️0⃣6⃣ Youssef En-Nesyri⚽️0⃣4⃣ Achraf Hakim⚽️0⃣4⃣ Nourredine Naybet 🇲🇦 Top Moroccan scorers in Champions League era:⚽️0⃣8⃣ Marouane Chamakh⚽️0⃣8⃣ Hakim Ziyech⚽️0⃣6⃣ Youssef En-Nesyri⚽️0⃣4⃣ Achraf Hakim⚽️0⃣4⃣ Nourredine Naybet#UCL https://t.co/eoPrDeqor6

Ziyech now has eight goals in the competition, with three of them coming for Chelsea.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Anantaajith Ra