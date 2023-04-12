10 mind-blowing records held by Lionel Messi in football

Lionel Messi is one of the greatest footballers of all time, scoring goals galore and winning everything there is to win in the sport. Over the years, he has set numerous records and achieved unprecedented success, cementing his place in football history. The diminutive Argentine also added the much coveted FIFA World Cup to his illustrious collection, putting on a show in Qatar.

In this article, we'll take a look at the 10 records that Messi owns that set him apart from any footballer who has set foot on the pitch. These records are a testament to Messi's talent and dedication, and serve as a reminder of his incredible legacy in the world of football. Without further ado, let's get straight to them!

#1 Most Ballon d'Or Awards

Most Ballon d'Or Awards

Lionel Messi has won the Ballon d'Or award a record seven times through his consistent and outstanding performances on the field over the years. Messi won his first award in 2009 and went on to win it three consecutive times from 2010 to 2012. He later won in 2015, 2019 and 2021.

Messi's consistent high-level performances and his ability to lead his team to success have all contributed to his record-breaking achievement of winning the Ballon d'Or award seven times.

#2 Most goals in a calendar year

Most Goals in a Calendar Year

Lionel Messi also holds the record for the most goals scored in a calendar year, with 91 goals in 2012. Messi's record-breaking year included 79 goals for his club team, Barcelona, and 12 goals for the Argentine national team.

Messi's incredible achievement surpassed the previous record of 85 goals set by Gerd Muller in 1972. During his record-breaking year, Messi scored a number of memorable goals and helped lead Barcelona to the La Liga title and the Copa del Rey trophy.

#3 Most hat-tricks in La Liga

FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - La Liga Santander

Lionel Messi has consistently been one of the top goal-scorers in La Liga since making his debut for Barcelona in 2004. His impressive scoring record includes multiple hat-tricks in numerous seasons and he holds the record of scoring a mammoth 36 hat-tricks in La Liga history.

Messi's ability to score trebles was on display during the 2014-15 season, when he scored an incredible six hat-tricks. His scoring prowess and ability to score hat-tricks have been instrumental in Barcelona's success over the years, helping the team win numerous La Liga titles and other major trophies.

#4 Most goals in a single European club season

Most Goals in a Single European Club Season

The record for the most goals scored in a single European club season is held by Lionel Messi, who scored an incredible 73 goals in 60 appearances for Barcelona during the 2011-12 season.

The Argentine icon scored an astonishing 50 goals in La Liga, 14 in the Champions League, three in the Copa del Rey, two in the Club World Cup, one in the UEFA Super Cup and three in the Supercopa de Espana.

#5 Most assists in La Liga

Most Assists in La Liga

The record for the most assists in La Liga is held by Lionel Messi, who has provided a total of 191 assists in La Liga matches. Messi's incredible creativity and vision on the field have enabled him to set up countless goals for his teammates over the years.

He has consistently been one of the top assist providers in La Liga and also holds the record of providing the most assists in a single La Liga season. He set up a whopping 21 assists during the 2019-20 season, but surprisingly could not get his hands on any trophy.

#6 Most goals in El Clasico

Most Goals in El Clasico

Lionel Messi holds this record with 26 goals in El Clasico matches, surpassing the previous record set by Real Madrid's Alfredo Di Stefano. Messi's eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo has also scored 18 goals in this bitter rivalry.

Messi's impressive tally includes 18 goals scored in La Liga matches and eight goals scored in other competitions, such as the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de Espana.

#7 Most goals for a single club

Most Goals in a Single Club

Lionel Messi, the footballing sensation from Argentina, has set a remarkable record by scoring the most goals for a single European club. With a whopping 672 goals in 778 appearances for Barcelona.

Messi's goal-scoring exploits have left football fans in awe for over a decade and a half. He has displayed an incredible ability to find the back of the net with ease and has left defenders gasping for breath with his sublime skills and lightning-quick movements.

#8 Most goals scored for Argentina

Most goal scored for Argentina

The record for the most goals scored for Argentina in international football is held by none other than Lionel Messi. Messi has scored a total of 102 goals in 174 appearances for the Argentina national team.

Messi's goal-scoring exploits for Argentina have been nothing short of extraordinary, and he has been a key player for the national team for over a decade. His performances have won his nation the 2021 Copa America trophy and and the much-coveted 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy.

#9 Most assists in football history

Most assists in Football history

Lionel Messi holds the record for the most assists in football history. The Paris Saint-Germain forward has provided an impressive 392 assists throughout his career for club and country, making him a highly effective playmaker on the field.

In his first season with PSG, Messi tallied 15 assists in 26 Ligue 1 appearances, including a hat-trick of assists against Clermont Foot in April 2022. This marked the sixth time in his career that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has provided three assists in a single game.

In addition to his record-breaking achievement of providing the most assists in football history, Messi also became the first player to record a hat-trick of assists for two different clubs, having previously achieved the feat with FC Barcelona.

#10 Most Goals in a Single Copa del Rey Season

Most Goals in a Single Copa del Rey Season

Lionel Messi currently holds the record for the most goals scored in a single Copa del Rey season. In the 2011-12 season, Messi scored an astonishing 12 goals in just seven matches for FC Barcelona, helping his team win the tournament.

Messi's exceptional performance in that season's Copa del Rey saw him score some memorable goals, including a stunning solo effort against Athletic Bilbao in the final. His record-breaking achievement cemented his status as one of the greatest footballers of all time and is a testament to his incredible skill, talent, and dedication to the sport.

