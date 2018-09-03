Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
10 Most overpriced transfers of 2018

Shea Robinson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
20.54K   //    03 Sep 2018, 11:41 IST

Kepa
Kepa Arrizabalaga (L), Cristiano Ronaldo (C), and Riyad Mahrez (R) all feature on this list, but who is number one?

With the transfer window now firmly shut across the Premier League, LaLiga, Ligue 1, Serie A, and the Bundesliga, fans can now sit back and take stock of their club's summer business.

The summer witnessed some high-profile moves including Kylian Mbappe becoming the world's most expensive teenager and Kepa Arrizabalaga shockingly becoming the world's most expensive goalkeeper just weeks after Alisson Becker had claimed that particular title.

Among the sometimes unbelievable sums of money spent across Europe this summer was some excellent value. We have previously covered the 10 best value transfers in 2018.

However, on the other hand, there were some transfers which made you blink, rub your eyes, and double check to ensure you weren't dreaming. It is those transfers which we cover in this feature.

We have correlated data from transfermarkt.com with actual fees paid for players throughout the transfer window to reveal the 10 most overpriced transfers of 2018 below.

Note: Market value is based on a range of factors gathered by data analysis platform, transfermarkt.com, and is correct at the time of writing. For the purposes of this list, we have excluded all players who moved on loan or a free transfer.

#10 Willem Geubbels

Wi
Willem Geubbels is unveiled as an AS Monaco player

Market Value: €6 million

Transfer Fee: €20 million

Difference: €14 million

At just 17 years old, Willem Geubbels has already commanded a transfer fee of €20 million when moving from Lyon to Monaco in Ligue 1 this summer.

France under-18 international has caught the eye with his performances in the Lyon B team last season. The forward earned a call-up to the Lyon first team for two games last season - one in Ligue 1 and one in the Europa League.

On both occasions, he became the first player born in the 21st Century to appear in the competitions. His potential caught the attention of Monaco who quickly moved for him while paying a huge €14 million more than his market value.

While Monaco has a reputation for developing talent, such a large transfer fee for a young and generally untested player is a big risk. Time will tell if it was value for money or cash down the drain.

1 / 10 NEXT
Shea Robinson
ANALYST
