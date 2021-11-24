10 players with the most Champions League goals before Cristiano Ronaldo era

If the UEFA Champions League is the holy grail, then Cristiano Ronaldo can claim to be its Jesus Christ. Many fans even refer to the Portuguese as 'Mr. Champions League' given the way he has performed in the tournament to date.

It's not just about the number of times Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Champions League. But it's also about the absurd amount of goals he scores and the timing of those goals as well.

To date, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 140 goals at an approximate rate of 0.77 goals per game. He is followed closely by another magnificent footballer in the form of Lionel Messi.

While many great footballers have graced the Champions League, few can command the level of domination that Cristiano Ronaldo can.

Ranking the Top 10 goal scorers in the Champions League before Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut

There have been many great footballers who have left their mark on the Champions League. Some of their goal counts may not be as high as that of Cristiano Ronaldo and others may not have won as many times as him.

However, it does not diminish the stature of these footballers and their impact on the beautiful game.

Cristiano Ronaldo made his Champions League debut in 2003, but who were the top 10 goal scorers in the competition before this moment in history? Let's have a look:

#10 Marco Simone - 23 goals

Marco SImone (Image via AS Monaco)

Marco Simone was a diminutive forward who played in the 1990s. His gift of pace and guile is in stark contrast to the strengths and abilities of Cristiano Ronaldo. However, Simone had his strengths, and he left a strong mark on the Champions League tournament.

In 40 appearances in the tournament, Simone notched up 23 goals. He also won the UEFA Champions League after rechristening in 1993-94 while playing for AC Milan.

#9 Rivaldo - 24 goals

Rivaldo trying the audacious (image via The Independent)

There are no true football fans who can't recognize the name of Rivaldo. The gifted Brazilian attacking midfielder is regarded by many as one of the greatest players of his generation and one of the greatest players of all time.

Rivaldo's goalscoring exploits seem even more sensational given he was an attacking midfielder, unlike Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rivaldo started his European exploits with Barcelona as the whole world was mesmerized by his footballing talent and footwork. However, he had to wait until his move to AC Milan to lift the coveted Champions League trophy. Rivaldo scored 24 goals in 55 games but continued to play after Cristiano Ronaldo made his debut as well.

#8 Andriy Shevchenko - 24 goals

Andriy Shevchenko in his Milan days (Image via AC Milan)

Up next is Ukrainian goal machine Andriy Shevchenko, who is considered by many to be one of the most legendary forwards to have ever graced the game of football. Shevchenko was a pathological goal scorer and a serial winner during his playing days. When he was in the mood, it used to become almost an impossible task to defend against him.

Until Cristiano Ronaldo made his Champions League debut, Shevchenko had made 49 appearances in the Champions League and scored 24 goals. The former Ballon d'Or winner also lifted the cherished trophy in 2002-03 with AC Milan.

