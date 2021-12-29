10 players with the most goals in 2021

2021 is soon coming to an end and it has been a year to remember for many reasons. Italy winning Euro 2020, Argentina winning the Copa America, and Lionel Messi winning the Ballon d'Or have been some memorable moments of the year.

In the process, a lot of goals have been scored and kept us thoroughly entertained. This year has seen known goalscorers continue with their business, while there have been some new names who have surprised many.

Top-quality finishers have scored plenty of goals in 2021

With a plethora of goals scored in 2021, there have been some stunning performances in front of goal. It is surprising when a player like Harry Kane, who is normally present on this list, misses out in this case.

This speaks volumes of how crazy the year has been and how challenging it has been to be consistently among goals. Without further ado, let's take a look at the top goalscorers in 2021.

Note: All stats are as per Transfermarkt

#10 Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco)

France v Wales - International Friendly

Wissam Ben Yedder spent the early days of his career in France before his breakthrough with Toulose in Ligue 1. Thereafter, the French striker spent three seasons in Spain before joining AS Monaco in 2019.

The 31-year old has been a regular figure for Monaco and a very productive one in front of goal. With his clinical abilities and smart positioning, Wissam Ben Yedder has managed to score 29 goals in 2021. He has started the 2021-22 campaign on a good note, scoring 10 goals in just 13 starts in Ligue 1.

#9 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

Villarreal CF v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final

It has been a year to remember for Gerard Moreno as he successfully helped Villarreal win the Europa League in the 2020-21 season. He ended up joint top-scorer in the tournament, scoring seven goals in 12 appearances.

William Hill @WilliamHill Gerard Moreno has scored 19 goals in La Liga in 2021.



More than any other Spanish player in the Top 5 European leagues this calendar year.



Some player.



🇪🇸 Gerard Moreno has scored 19 goals in La Liga in 2021.More than any other Spanish player in the Top 5 European leagues this calendar year.Some player.🇪🇸 https://t.co/MmlwQJ24cX

The left-footed forward has been consistent in front of goal and a very reliable figure for Unai Emery. Despite struggling with injury in the 2021-22 season, he has six Ligue 1 goals to his name in nine appearances. Gerard Moreno has scored 30 goals in 2021, making it a memorable one for him.

#8 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Atalanta: Group F - UEFA Champions League

2021 marks a monumental year in the history of Manchester United as Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford. The Portuguese was desperately awaited by United fans and the dream has come true this year.

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo Cristiano Ronaldo with a perfect end to 2021. 🥇🐐 Cristiano Ronaldo with a perfect end to 2021. 🥇🐐 https://t.co/Kn9B5oy79t

Cristiano Ronaldo had a good time at Juventus in the 2020-21 season, as he ended up as Serie A's top goalscorer with 29 goals. At Manchester United, he has been equally impressive and is currently their top scorer with seven goals in the Premier League. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 33 goals in 2021 at the age of 36, which is a phenomenal achievement.

