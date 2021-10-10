10 players with the highest goals to games ratio in the 21st century

Since the turn of the century, several prolific scorers have graced the game. They have fared well for club and country, and some of them are still going strong despite being on the wrong side of 30.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the two obvious names that spring to mind. But there have been other prolific scorers in the last two decades as well who have scored goals galore in the toughest of leagues and competitions.

Without divulging any more names, let's have a look at the ten players with the best goals per game ratio in club football since the turn of the century.

Note: Only players with at least 200 games have been considered. All stats are as per transfermarkt.

#10 Harry Kane - 0.59 (243 goals in 411 games)

Harry Kane has been a prolific scorer in club football.

Harry Kane has been one of the most prolific strikers in the game in the last few years.

The 28-year-old is coming off a career-best campaign in club football, topping both the goalscoring (23) and assists charts (14). However, despite Kane's exploits, Tottenham Hotspur failed to qualify for the Champions League after leading the Premier League early on.

Kane is one of a handful of players to win three Premier League Golden Boots. With 166 goals, he is the most prolific active scorer in the competition, and seventh overall. He is yet to open his account after six games this season, though, despite starring with four goals in England's run to the Euro 2020 final.

Harry Kane @HKane To win and score my 150th Premier League goal... perfect afternoon ⚽️ To win and score my 150th Premier League goal... perfect afternoon ⚽️ https://t.co/ouiGPX41AE

Since making his professional debut almost a decade ago, Kane has been a consistent performer.

Apart from scoring 180 goals in club football, he has netted 43 times in European competitions, with his remaining strikes coming in other cup competitions. He has scored all but 16 of his goals in club football for Tottenham Hotspur.

#9 Neymar - 0.59 (263 goals in 443 games)

Neymar has scored a lot of goals in club football.

Neymar is one of the most exciting and skilful wingers in the game at the moment. The PSG man announced his prowess with Santos, where he scored 70 goals across competitions, before Barcelona snapped him up in the summer of 2013.

The then 21-year-old prospered in a fearsome attacking partnership with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez (more on them later). In only four seasons at the club, the Brazilian scored 105 goals and racked up 76 assists as Barcelona won a continental treble and two league titles.

Determined to win the Ballon d'Or award, Neymar moved to PSG in the summer of 2017 on a world-record transfer. Although he hasn't landed that award yet, the 29-year-old has registered nearly 150 goal contributions (88 goals, 54 assists) and won three league titles.

Neymar is the only player to score 20 Champions League goals for two different clubs. He has scored 41 times in the competition.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Neymar is the only player in Champions League history to score 20 goals for two different teams! Neymar is the only player in Champions League history to score 20 goals for two different teams! https://t.co/CvG2hdZnRb

The Brazilian has netted 179 league goals in three different countries, with his other strikes coming in various cup competitions.

#8 Edinson Cavani - 0.60 (358 goals in 599 games)

Edinson Cavani has scored over 350 goals in club football.

Edinson Cavani is one of the most prolific active scorers in the game. The Uruguayan marksman has scored over 350 goals for four different clubs in three countries.

Cavani arrived at Manchester United on a free transfer last summer after becoming the first player to score 200 goals for PSG. The all-time PSG top scorer scored exactly 200 goals for the Ligue 1 giants in seven successful seasons, winning six league titles.

Goal @goal All 200 of Edinson Cavani's goals for PSGEVERY. SINGLE. ONE.🔥🔥🔥 All 200 of Edinson Cavani's goals for PSGEVERY. SINGLE. ONE.🔥🔥🔥https://t.co/YjJtioBc85

Before arriving in France, Cavani had scored 104 goals in just three seasons at Napoli to announce himself as one of the deadliest marksmen on the continent. He had scored just 37 times in four seasons at his previous club, Palermo. The 34-year-old has netted 17 times across competitions for his present club, Manchester United.

Cavani has scored 55 times in the Champions League and Europa League (including qualifying). He is one of a handful of players to score over 100 goals in two different top-five leagues in Europe (112 goals in Serie A, 138 goals in Ligue 1).

He has also netted ten times in the Premier League. Cavani's other strikes have come in various cup competitions.

#7 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 0.61 (485 goals in 789 games)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a goal machine.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of the most prolific scorers this century. The evergreen Swede is still going strong despite turning 40.

Ibrahimovic has turned up for nine different clubs in six different countries during his illustrious career. He has won league titles in four different countries, including three top-five leagues. The AC Milan striker has scored over 150 goals in the continent's top five leagues since turning 30.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 157 - Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored 157 goals in Europe's top five leagues this decade after his 30th birthday, 20 more than any other while in this age group (Cristiano Ronaldo, 137). Immortal. #Opta2010s 157 - Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored 157 goals in Europe's top five leagues this decade after his 30th birthday, 20 more than any other while in this age group (Cristiano Ronaldo, 137). Immortal. #Opta2010s https://t.co/RqWHKW3Yll

Ibrahimovic has scored 148 goals in Serie A, 113 goals in Ligue 1, 35 in the Eredivisie, 17 in the Premier League and 16 in La Liga. He is a three-time Golden Boot winner in Ligue 1 and has done so twice in Serie A.

The Swede has scored 58 goals in the Champions League and Europa League, including qualifiers. He has netted over 50 goals for four different clubs, including 156 for PSG, for whom he was the top scorer before Cavani surpassed him.

