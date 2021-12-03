10 players who improved drastically after a managerial change

Football managers need to create and organize tactics that their players can work with. They often need to be great at communication and leadership as well. Managing a team doesn't just focus on tactical prowess. Building a relationship with the players and being a people person can be the difference between one point and three points.

Football management isn't a cup of tea and former Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has faced it recently. He was sacked by the Magpies recently after an abysmal run of results in the Premier League. The Manchester United legend couldn't have put it better when he said after his sacking:

"I thought I could handle everything thrown at me but it has been very, very tough. To never really be wanted, to feel that people wanted me to fail, to read people constantly saying I would fail, that I was useless, a fat waste of space, a stupid, tactically inept cabbage head or whatever. And it was from day one."

Working with the resources at your disposal and getting the most out of your players is the rough route that every manager has to pass.

While it's a grueling affair for many, some managers have figured out the path to greatness. They are adept at their jobs, especially improving players within their squad. So let's take a look at ten players who dramatically improved on the pitch after a managerial change:

#10 Marcus Rashford | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer | Manchester United

The youngster began his career with Manchester United's academy, blossoming into a first-team player under Louis van Gaal's management. He enjoyed a great presence in the starting lineup with manager Jose Mourinho in charge at Old Trafford. However, Marcus Rashford flourished brilliantly under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Marcus Rashford has scored more Premier League goals under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer [35] than any other player.



A huge boost to have him back. 🔴 Marcus Rashford has scored more Premier League goals under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer [35] than any other player.A huge boost to have him back. 🔴 https://t.co/aFya20Z1O3

The 24-year-old has scored 81 goals for the Red Devils since he joined the first team, and 55 came during Solskjaer's tenure. Although Rashford was inclined to lead the frontline, Solskjaer plopped him on the left-wing instead and was rewarded with goals.

The England international may have struggled with injuries in recent seasons, but his presence for Solskjaer was undeniable.

#9 Federico Valverde | Zinedine Zidane | Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane was linked with signing Paul Pogba to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019 but that didn't happen. Hence, the star manager was forced to manage the limited options he had in midfield. Zidane then turned to Federico Valverede, and soon enough the youngster became a starting regular, as well as Madrid's newest star.

SB @Realmadridplace Zidane opts for Valverde ahead of Llorente and Ceballos. The Uruguayan played the full 90 minutes in Real Madrid’s last two matches. He has played in 4 of the 5 matches under Zidane performing impressively. Zidane wants to convince him to stay for next season. [marca] Zidane opts for Valverde ahead of Llorente and Ceballos. The Uruguayan played the full 90 minutes in Real Madrid’s last two matches. He has played in 4 of the 5 matches under Zidane performing impressively. Zidane wants to convince him to stay for next season. [marca] https://t.co/79wcR6bFF3

His emergence into the first-team took Madridistas by surprise. However, they were excited to have the former Castilla star play so fluently at the Santiago Bernabeu. While he enjoyed first-opportunities under managers Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari, they were mostly as an afterthought. Under Zidane's management, Fede Valverde flourished, providing Los Galacticos' midfield with renewed vigor and dynamism.

