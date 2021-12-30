10 players with the most key passes in the Premier League this season

The Premier League has started with a bang with Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea emerging as frontrunners for the title. At the same time, there's a different battle going on for survival in the bottom half of the table.

With almost half of the fixtures being played, the Premier League has seen some wonderful individual performances. Players have given their hearts out to fight for their place in the starting XI.

Some of the best passers currently in the world are present in the Premier League. In addition to them, many of the rising young footballers are showing great vision and execution on the pitch.

All these players have been involved in providing some productive passes for their respective clubs this season in the Premier League. On that note, let's take a look at those top players with key passes in the league so far.

#5 James Ward-Prowse & Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher has been one of the breakout performers this season in the Premier League. The English midfielder, on loan from Chelsea, has been terrific for Crystal Palace in the 2021-22 campaign.

With his relentless and sharp approach in midfield, Gallagher has been very productive for the Eagles. He has made 29 key passes for Crystal Palace this season. Southampton's James Ward-Prowse is tied with Gallagher, making the same number of key passes.

The Saints captain has been an amazing passer of the ball with his wonderful technique and great vision. James Ward-Prowse's creativity will be key in helping Southampton stay away from relegation and hopefully get a top-10 finish in the Premier League.

#4 Michail Antonio, Reece James, Bukayo Saka, Andros Townsend & Jack Grealish

Surprisingly, the number four spot is taken by five players. West Ham United's Michail Antonio has been in fine form this season in front of goal. To add, he has been equally productive in setting up his teammates, with five assists in the Premier League to his name.

Antonio has made 30 key passes in the 2021-22 campaign. He is accompanied by four Englishmen in this position. Chelsea's Reece James, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, Everton's Andros Townsend and Manchester City's Jack Grealish share the position with the West Ham attacker.

It is impressive how young English players like Reece James and Bukayo Saka are highly-involved in setting up their teammates with key passes. It signals towards a bright future for English football.

