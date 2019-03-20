×
10 Players Manchester City Could Sign in the Summer

Ben Roberts
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.02K   //    20 Mar 2019, 18:59 IST

Antoine Griezmann is regarded as one of the best strikers in the world
Antoine Griezmann is regarded as one of the best strikers in the world

As of writing, Manchester City sit second in the Premier League with 74 points, just two behind league leaders Liverpool. But, with a game in hand, City could soon leapfrog the Reds and regain the top spot they've become so used to occupying.

Last season, City did the unthinkable and secured 100 points. They broke several Premier League records and cemented themselves in the history books as one of the best teams to have ever graced it.

Things haven't been as easy this time round, though, and with Liverpool putting up such a valiant battle, it's clear now that they need to bolster their squad for the next campaign or they risk falling behind the competition.

#10 Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona)

FC Barcelona v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga
FC Barcelona v RC Celta de Vigo - La Liga

Samuel Umtiti is a 25-year-old centre-back who currently plays for Barcelona in La Liga. He has also featured for the France national team, having made 27 appearances since his debut in July 2016. In the summer of 2018, Umtiti won the FIFA World Cup with France.

Umtiti has spent most of his career with Olympique Lyon, having graduated from their youth academy to play for the first team. He remained with the club for five more years following his first-team debut before Barcelona signed him for around £22m. But things haven't been as smooth as he might have hoped for at the Nou Camp, and he's found himself being used sparingly.

The Frenchman has only featured in nine matches for Barcelona this season, registering one assist. Much of his absence from the first team has been due to a knee injury sustained in the early half of the campaign, but the more time Umtiti spends sidelined, the less the first team will need him, as they will have had to adapt to a different style of play to accommodate for his absence.

Umtiti would fit well in Manchester City's defensive line-up, offering strength and composure in the centre, something which certain fans might say is missing right now. He would probably cost around £60m-£70m, which is affordable for City, but still a fair risk for a player who's become increasingly prone to injuries.

1 / 10 NEXT
