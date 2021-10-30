10 players you may not know are having great seasons

They say, "all that glitters is not gold". Well, if you think long and hard it would be apt to say, "in football all that glitters may not be the only gold." The top five leagues in Europe enjoy a huge fanbase and audience throughout the globe. The quality of football on display is exquisite and many clubs continue to dominate these top-flights consistently.

The coverage of many other leagues from the continent is minimal. So quite naturally, only a few players who perform well for the big and renowned clubs get the praise and attention from spectators. However, this season many players have stepped up their game and asked the world to take notice of them.

Some of these players have been linked with major clubs and a potential move would not be undeserved. Meanwhile, a few others are beginning to find their feet after having gone through some lows in their career. Nonetheless, these players either play at clubs many do not care to take a look at while some play at big clubs in the shadow of more popular players.

So let's take a look at the 10 players who are performing well this season and shouldn't go under your radar:

#10 Nicolo Barella

Barella is easily one of the best midfielders in Serie A

To anyone who is surprisingly still unaware of the qualities of the Italian, this should help. Nicolo Barella was the driving force in midfield behind Antonio Conte's Inter Milan, who were successful in their title charge last season to dethrone Juventus. He was also an integral member of the Italy team that won Euro 2020.

However, his performances at the Euros weren't as terrific as they were for Inter and many thought he could only thrive in Conte's system. A few months later, the Nerazzurri have looked a different side under new coach Simone Inzaghi but Barella is the same.

No player has created more big chances in Europe's top five leagues this season than Nicolo Barella, with 9 in 10 Serie A appearances. He only created 9 across his 36 Serie A appearances last season



👀 He only created 9 across his 36 Serie A appearances last season 🧙‍♂️ No player has created more big chances in Europe's top five leagues this season than Nicolo Barella, with 9 in 10 Serie A appearances👀 He only created 9 across his 36 Serie A appearances last season https://t.co/HftWjz9G6m

He's a major creative force for their side and has already managed six assists this season. Last season, he produced just seven assists in 36 appearances. His relentless work-rate makes him even more special, and the Italian averages 1.7 tackles and 0.5 interceptions every 90 minutes.

Inter sold Achraf Hakimi and Romelu Lukaku this summer, but it seems like the real irreplaceable player is still kept safe.

#9 Brahim Diaz

Diaz has proven himself as a match winner on multiple occasions for AC Milan

It feels like Brahim Diaz's hunt for a club that will love him back is finally over. AC Milan have shown great faith in the attacking midfielder who can also play on the wings and he's finally giving them a return on their investment. The Rossoneri are currently second in Serie A, only behind Napoli on goal difference.

They look capable of a title charge and Diaz will be a key component to their ambitions. The Spaniard has scored four goals and provided two assists in nine games in all competitions so far. Two of those were match-winning goals in Serie A and he was the reason Milan came out with three points.

Yoonis Mohamed @Yoonis__Mohamed



Reports stating that Real Madrid are planning on bringing back Brahim Díaz from his loan at AC Milan are FALSE. The club would have to pay €19 million in compensation and they are not getting prepared to pay that. The player will remain at Milan

Diaz looks confident in the final third, he's helping them build play around the centre-forward and is effectively providing passes that slice through defenses. The 22-year old was diagnosed COVID-positive on October 15th, but has successfully recovered and is back in training with AC Milan.

#8 Lorenzo Pellegrini

Pellegrini is relishing the opportunity of captaining AS Roma

At so many clubs that Jose Mourinho has taken charge of, he has done something special in bringing out the best from certain players. He has also fallen out with some players, but at AS Roma, Lorenzo Pellegrini falls in the first category.

The Italian's creativity has been rewarding for his team, but he is utilizing his spatial awareness to profit himself. Pellegrini's driving runs from the deep have started yielding goals frequently this season. He's become a nuisance to deal with for opposition defenses as Mourinho has given him the license to roam in the final third.

Lorenzo Pellegrini so far in Serie A this season:



9 Matches

5 Goals

2 Assists

2.7 Key Passes

1.9 Dribbles p90



Baller. 📊Lorenzo Pellegrini so far in Serie A this season:🏟 9 Matches ⚽️ 5 Goals🅰️ 2 Assists🔑2.7 Key Passes🌪1.9 Dribbles p90Baller. https://t.co/yICsXPryuZ

So far this season in an advanced attacking midfield role, Pellegrini has given the captain's performance game after game. The 25-year old has five goals and two assists in nine games in Serie A. He scored Italy's only goal in the UEFA Nations League semi-final loss to Spain. Pellegrini will certainly hope that Mourinho stays in Rome for a long, long time.

