The UEFA Champions League is Europe's premier competition and several clubs battle it out to win the trophy every season. However, there have also been several heart-breaking moments in some games, including star players missing crucial penalties.

The Champions League can be an intimidating stage for the best players in the world

Although the best players in the world have stepped up for their side on most occasions, the stature of the competition gets to them too. Moreover, a penalty always has a 50/50 chance of being saved, with keepers often studying the penalty-taker of the opposite team.

Understandably, the Champions League has had its fair share of nerve-wrecking penalty misses from the best in the business.

On that note, let’s take a look at the 10 players who have missed the most penalties in Champions League history:

#4 Eden Hazard, Daniel Parejo, Radamel Falcao - 3

Athletic Club v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander

Eden Hazard won several trophies during his time in England with Chelsea and decided to join Real Madrid in 2019. Hence, the Belgian has been an active player in the Champions League for the last 10 years but that has also warranted some unwanted records in the competition.

So far, he has managed just nine goals in 58 appearances in the competition and has also missed three penalties during that period.

Daniel Parejo is swimming in similar waters to his La Liga counter-part as the midfielder has also missed from the spot on three occasions in the Champions League.

The Spaniard is one of the most technically gifted players in Spain and has been playing in the biggest competitions for nearly a decade. He spent nine seasons at Valencia before joining Villarreal in 2020 and has two goals in 35 Champions League appearances to date.

He could increase that tally this season when the Yellow Submarine goes up against Juventus in the Round of 16 tie.

Radamel Falcao may be at Rayo Vallecano at the moment but was one of the best strikers in the world during his heyday. The Colombian international came to prominence at Atletico Madrid under Diego Simeone.

Although he secured Europa League success at the club, he could never make it work in the Champions League. However, he was marginally successful during his five-year stint at AS Monaco.

Falcao scored 14 goals in 32 appearances but also missed three penalties in the competition in the process.

#3 Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Figo, Thomas Muller - 3

Burnley v Manchester United - Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo is the record-highest goal-scorer in the Champions League with 140 goals in 181 appearances. Similarly, he has also won the competition a record five times.

The Portuguese legend has played for Sporting CP, Real Madrid and Juventus and re-signed for Manchester United in the summer. But given the amount of games he has played, it is only normal for him to have missed three penalties in the competition.

However, Ronaldo will be hoping to score from the spot against Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 tie this season if the opportunity arises.

Panchoninho @Panchoninho7 After Cristiano Ronaldo missed this penalty against Bayern Munich in 2012 he made a statement.



Ronaldo: I owe Real Madrid a champions league and I am not going to fail in you.

He then had a big impact in leading the club to win UCL 4 times in 5 years After Cristiano Ronaldo missed this penalty against Bayern Munich in 2012 he made a statement.Ronaldo: I owe Real Madrid a champions league and I am not going to fail in you. He then had a big impact in leading the club to win UCL 4 times in 5 years https://t.co/pm9KeiBVL3

Although Ronaldo broke onto the scene in 2004, there was a bigger name in Portugal before him in Luis Figo. The centre-forward played for Sporting CP, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Inter Milan before retiring in 2009. However, he was one of the most feared strikers in the game during his time and scored 24 goals in 103 appearances in the competition.

But the lethal attacker also missed thrice from the penalty spot during that period. Regardless, Figo had an incredibly successful career.

Thomas Muller is another name that has played in the Champions League for well over a decade. The German international has been at Bayern Munich for the last 22 years and has been representing them in Europe since being promoted to the first-team setup in 2009.

He has won the trophy twice and has scored 50 goals in 132 appearances in the competition. But at the same time, he has also failed to score three penalties.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews Thomas Muller: "We dominated Atlético for 90 minutes. To then go out & to have missed a penalty, obviously hurts." Thomas Muller: "We dominated Atlético for 90 minutes. To then go out & to have missed a penalty, obviously hurts." https://t.co/ZYa9GfGrfA

Nevertheless, he shall be hoping to take the German club to the quarter-finals of the competition this season by beating Red Bull Salzburg in the Round of 16.

