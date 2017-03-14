10 players who played the most minutes in the Premier League in the last five seasons

Some players are now at different clubs and yet make the list for their former club

Dependability is a subjective aspect in football. How do you define it? Is a player dependable because he scores goals? Or maybe save them?

We’ll go with a different definition here. This list contains ever-dependable Premier League players who have played the most minutes for their respective clubs over the past five years. Come rain or shine (or even injuries), these players have always given it their all for the shirt.

10) Laurent Koscielny – Arsenal: 12,492 minutes

Koscielny has been Arsenal’s stand-in captain this season

Arsenal pretty much had a revolving door installed at the club in the post-Highbury era, what with players coming in and leaving on a consistent basis. But one diamond in the rough Arsene Wenger unearthed in France and has persevered with at the Emirates is Laurent Koscielny who joined the club back in 2010.

In spite of a forgetful debut against Liverpool where he was stretchered off, returned to the game and then saw two yellow cards to get sent off, Koscielny has slowly but surely established himself as one of the finest defenders playing in the Premier League – even claiming the captain’s armband in the absence of Per Mertesacker.

His importance was highlighted by one damning statistic in the two Champions League Round of 16 legs against Bayern Munich where Arsenal were in actually the lead on aggregate if you consider only the time he was on the pitch. An injury in one leg and a controversial dismissal in the other saw the Gunners eventually capitulate in alarming fashion.

If there’s one player that eventually decided the tie, it was Koscielny.